Was Jason Christopher Hughes sentenced for his crimes? All the details

Cyberstalking is a hard crime to prove and a lot harder to punish. Vengeful predators can manipulate their prey to the point where they have nowhere to run and no legal protection. Online stalker Jason Christopher Hughes was found guilty of harassing many women online. He was a man who lived in Staten Island, New York, before his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of making threats across state lines, a federal offence. There is no clarity about his whereabouts now, but we can learn about what happened then and other details about him in this article.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Raymond Johnson Gender Male Nationality American Known for Cybercrime Place of residence New York, America

There is no known information on Raymond Johnson's upbringing, parents and siblings.

How old is Jason Christopher Hughes?

He is 52 years old, and his birthplace is unknown.

Is Raymond Johnson a stalker?

The American man was accused of stalking and bullying online victims. In 2020, following a legal battle, he admitted to engaging in online harassment. When the vicious cyberstalker was apprehended for a variety of offences, his troubling habits finally came to an end. But at that time, he had harassed other people online and even forced a survivor to go abroad.

Jason was dating a lady online, and she asked him to stop contacting her when they disagreed at some point. He had difficulty accepting the rejection, so he started stalking her online and did so for almost ten years.

The well-known online bully has been sentenced in New York for his online offences. Hughes is accused of stalking and is the focus of websites that follow his criminal activities. Photo: @grinvalds

Source: Getty Images

Jason Christopher Hughes' podcast

The second in-depth exploration in the unravelled anthology series exposes a systemic issue with the criminal justice system through a podcast and companion streaming special for discovery+. In the first episode, there was a "probe into the bungled inquiry" into the Long Island Serial Killer.

To tell the story, two investigative journalists released a podcast and documentary, and Jason's alarming practices are the focus of this podcast.

The first of the six-part podcast's episodes aired in 2021. Jason Christopher Hughes unravelled mysteries are part of the investigation directed by two co-hosts.

Where can I watch unravelled stalkers on the web?

Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter's investigation about a serial online stalker's path of destruction can be found on CTV.

Was Jason Christopher Hughes sentenced?

After a lengthy investigation, Jason, who went by multiple names online, was finally apprehended and charged. He was released on a $150,000 bail after entering a not-guilty plea in 2017 but was given a year in prison by a New York judge in December 2021.

Where is Jason Hughes Now?

Before his incarceration, the online hacker resided on Crescent Avenue in New Brighton; it is unknown if he still does. Following his release, Jason had to undergo three years of monitoring.

Jason Christopher Hughes was detained in 2017 when it was claimed that he had written letters and emails to a former pen pal in which he discussed cannibalism and torture. He was found guilty by a federal court in Brooklyn and given a one-year prison term.

