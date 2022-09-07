Most wanted women and men in South Africa 2022: Worst crimes committed in Mzansi

Every year, stories of crime emerge from all over the world. In developed and developing countries, crime is an epidemic that ravages society and is a constant threat to the freedom of humanity. Like most other nations, South Africa is no exception to the offences and their effects. This article will cover the details of the most wanted woman in South Africa and list the worst crimes committed in the country.

According to Statista, in 2021, South Africa ranked fifth in countries with the most organised crime cases, following DRC, Nigeria, Central African Republic and Kenya. The nation also faces the challenge of gangs as it is home to some of the most dangerous gangs in Africa, such as The Numbers Gang and The Hard Livings.

Who are the most wanted criminals in South Africa in 2022?

The South African Police Service, sometimes with assistance, has caught criminals. Among these strategies is putting forth their most wanted identities to the public. Some of the criminals even get into wanted lists internationally. Here is a list of South Africa's most wanted.

1. Florence Mailos Ndiaye

Florence finds herself on the most wanted list in South Africa. On May 2021, a Red Notice was issued by Interpol for her arrest. She is currently wanted in Brazil, charged with International Drug Trafficking. She was born on the 18th of August, 1969.

2. Zukile Willian Tsotsa

Zuke Willian landed on Interpol South Africa's wanted list on May 2021 for escape from lawful custody in Zimbabwe. The agency speculated that he could be in hiding in his home country.

3. Dylan Dean Taljaard

Although he was arrested, Dylan Dean Taljaard has involved in a worldwide chase with the authorities and was dubbed the Durban killer. Taljaard has been on the run since fleeing the country in 2016. Shannon Lee Roberts, his ex-girlfriend, was murdered, and he is the primary suspect. At the time, Roberts and Taljaard were both 18 years of age.

4. Naidoo Kishor

Who is the most wanted person in South Africa? Naidoo Kishor was born in 1971 in the Western Cape Province, South Africa. He is among the nation's top ten most wanted criminals and is wanted for several offences by the South African Police, FBI, and Interpol.

5. Mbuso Ncaza Nkosi

Mbuso became a wanted man in Eswatini for the murder of businessman Victor Gamedze in 2018. Mbuso was reportedly captured on CCTV when he pulled the trigger. He was later arrested and arraigned in court.

6. Moses Tebogo Mathunjwa

Tebogo Mathunjwa landed on the SAPS wanted list for armed robbery. He is wanted by the judicial authorities of Swaziland, South Africa, for prosecution and to serve a sentence. Moses was born on 30/07/1972 in Manzini, Ngculwini, Swaziland.

7. Lucky Nkuna

Allegedly, on 16 November 2019, at about 02:00, at Komdraai, the victim, an adult female, alleges that she was coming from a party with friends. They were approached by a vehicle driven by Lucky Sipho Nkuna.

He voluntarily offered them a lift which they denied, and they all ran away. He forcefully pulled her inside the vehicle and drove to Kroomdraai, where he pushed her outside and assaulted her.

The alleged suspect was arrested and granted bail, whereby the alleged suspect did not appear before the court for his next appearance. As a result, a warrant of arrest was issued on 01 September 2021.

8. Shakierah Kajee

Shakierah Kajee is one of the most wanted fraudsters in South Africa. A warrant of her arrest was issued at Cape Town Magistrate Court on 2017-08-02 for the wanted person to be arrested and brought before court on a fraud charge.

9. Jason Petersen

Jason Petersen has been under SAPS' most wanted list for a while. A warrant of arrest was issued at Goodwood Magistrates Court on 2014-09-04 for the wanted person to be arrested and brought before court on charge of possession of illegal substance.

10. Joseph Nwabugo

A warrant of arrest was issued on 2017-03-20 at Kempton Park Magistrate court for Joseph Nwabugo to be arrested and brought before court on the charge of Dealing with illegal substances. He is a male with brown eyes and black hair and stands at 1.71 metres tall.

Frequently Asked Questions

South Africa is not the only country faced with crime. There are criminals who other international agencies in the world want. These are answers to some of the most asked questions on the topic.

Who is the FBI's most wanted female?

The FBI has now listed Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Cryptoqueen, as one of its most wanted fugitives. For allegedly scamming investors of more than $4 billion through OneCoin, a cryptocurrency corporation she helped start in 20, the FBI put Ignatova on its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. The action was taken after Ignatova, 42, was added to Europol's most-wanted list earlier this year.

Who is the most wanted female criminal in the world?

The distinction of becoming the first woman to be added to the FBI's most wanted list belongs to Ruth Eisemann-Schier. When she and her lover Gary Krist devised a plan to abduct Barbara Mackle, the daughter of a local wealthy, they were 26 years old.

However, they did not just leave Mackle in a shed while they went to get the ransom; instead, they came up with a particularly harsh method to ensure she stayed put. The 20-year-old was compelled inside a capsule by the couple, who subsequently buried her alive.

Who is the most wanted person worldwide?

Michael James Pratt is currently one of the most wanted people on earth. He landed on the FBI's most wanted list for human trafficking. The reward for information leading to his arrest is $100,000.

The most wanted women and men in South Africa and a list of the most wanted people in Mzansi are still being searched for. Crime remains to be a challenge in South Africa and most countries. Authorities nonetheless are doing their best to curb the issue.

