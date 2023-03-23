Corey Holcomb's net worth, age, daughter, wife, height, movies, profiles

Corey Holcomb's net worth is a depiction of how much success he has gained in the comedy industry. He is known for his irreverent humour and blunt commentary on relationships and social issues. He has been active in the entertainment industry for over two decades and has become one of the most respected voices in comedy.

The comedian at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Corey Holcomb is an American comedian, radio host and actor. He started his comedy career with the assistance of another comedian from the Chicago area named Godfrey. He currently presents his online program, The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, broadcast live on YouTube on Tuesday nights at 8 PM PST/11 PM EST.

Corey Holcomb's profiles and bio

Full name Corey Lamont Holcomb Gender Male Date of birth June 23, 1968 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Age 53 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 3 inches (190.5 cm) Weight 84 kilograms Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Maya Children Aaryn Occupation Comedian and actor Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter Website YouTube

How old is Corey Holcomb?

He was born on June 23, 1968. As of 2023, Corey Holcomb’s age is 53 years, and his star sign is Cancer.

Where is Corey Holcomb from?

He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a working-class family and attended Chicago Vocational High School. After graduating from school, he pursued a career in comedy and began performing at local comedy clubs.

What is Corey Holcomb’s height?

The actor stands 6 feet 3 inches (190.5 cm) and weighs about 84 kilograms. His hair and eyes are black.

Career

In the early 1990s, Holcomb gained national attention when he appeared on the HBO stand-up comedy series Def Comedy Jam. His unique style of comedy, which blended observational humour with social commentary, quickly won him a devoted following.

Corey performs on stage at Laffapalooza! Hosted by Tracy Morgan during The Comedy Festival 2008, presented by TBS at Caesars Palace on November 22, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jesse Grant

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Holcomb continued to perform stand-up comedy and appeared on numerous television shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Comic View, and Premium Blend. He also released a series of comedy albums, including The Problem Is You, The Core of the Problem, and Corey Holcomb: Your Way Ain't Working.

He has continued to tour and perform stand-up comedy, often addressing controversial topics such as race relations, politics, and gender issues. He has also been a regular guest on the popular radio program The Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Holcomb's influence can be seen in the work of comedians such as Dave Chappelle, who has also been known to push the boundaries of comedy and address complex topics.

Corey Holcomb's movies and TV shows

In addition to his work in stand-up comedy, he has also appeared in several movies and television shows. He made his film debut in the 2000 comedy The Ghetto and has since appeared in movies such as Like Mike, Half Past Dea, and Dance Flick.

On television, he has had recurring roles on shows such as The Boondocks, Everybody Hates Chris and The Cleveland Show. He also starred in his comedy series, Black Jesus, which aired on Adult Swim from 2014 to 2015.

Jerry Springer

The actor was also a guest star on the popular American talk show The Jerry Springer Show. He appeared alongside DeRay Davis in an episode titled Comics on Springer on September 23, 2003.

The comedian performs during the 6th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center on May 26, 2013, in Miami, Florida. Photo by Vallery Jean

Who is Corey Holcomb’s wife?

The comedian is married to Maya Holcomb. Not much about Maya is known as she has maintained a low profile. Corey often incorporates his personal experiences into his comedy, including his observations about marriage and relationships.

How many kids does Corey Holcomb have?

The comedian has one daughter named Aaryn Holcomb, who is also a comedian and actress. Aaryn has appeared on several TV shows and movies, including Wild 'N Out and The Bobby Brown Story.

How much is Corey Holcomb worth?

As of 2023, his worth is estimated at around $1 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. This includes his earnings from his stand-up comedy performances and his work in movies and television shows.

What is Godfrey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has accumulated a net worth of $4 million. He has been featured in multiple stand-up comedy specials, such as Godfrey: Black by Accident (2011) and Godfrey: Regular Black (2016).

How much is DeRay Davis worth?

According to Celebrity Net worth, DeRay Davis is a comedian and actor from the United States whose net worth is around $1.5 million. He initially made a name for himself by performing in comedy clubs around the Chicago region.

Corey Holcomb is a talented and influential comedian who has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $1.5 million and a successful career in stand-up comedy, movies, and television shows, he has achieved a level of success that few comedians can match.

