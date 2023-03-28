Who is Alvin Kamara's girlfriend, WNBA star Te'a Cooper?

Alvin Kamara is a successful American football player born and raised in Norcross, Georgia. Since his debut in the sports industry, he has played for various clubs, one of them being the New Orleans Saints. Being in the public eye has fans questioning who his girlfriend is and this article brings you more about Alvin Kamara's girlfriend, Te'a Cooper.

Alvin is in a relationship with Te'a Cooper, an American basketball player and they are yet to get married. The couple has been together since 2021, after Cooper divorced her ex-husband Dwight Howard. Have they made plans for a wedding?

Profile summary

Full name Alvin Kamara Te'a Cooper Gender Male Female Date of birth 25 July 1995 16 April 1997 Age 28 years old as of 2023 26 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Aries Place of birth Norcross, Georgia, USA Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 98 kg 73 kg Eye colour Brown Brown Hair colour Black Black Marital status Unmarried Divorced Education University of Tennessee University of South Carolina Occupation Professional football player Professional basketball player Net worth Approximately $8 million Approximately $3 million Social media alvinkamara tea.cooper2

Is Alvin Kamara married?

Alvin is currently not married, but is in a relationship with Te'a Cooper. Reports state that the two started dating in 2021.

Who is Alvin Kamara's girlfriend?

Te'a Cooper and Alvin's girlfriend have been dating for over 3 years. She is an American professional basketball player and a free agent in the Women's National Basketball Association with an extensive portfolio. Cooper played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Baylor Lady Bears, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Tennessee Volunteers during her college years. As of 2023, she is 26 years old.

Alvin Kamara's family

Alvin was raised by his mother Adama Karama in the US. He has a sister named Garmai Momolu who is explained to be his best friend. He has not shared any information about his father.

Does Alvin Kamara have children?

Reports stating who Alvin's daughter is have not been found, and this is because the 28-year-old does not have children as of April 2023.

Who is Te'a Cooper in a relationship with?

Te'a Cooper is in a relationship with famous football player Alvin Kamara. Their relationship followed after Cooper divorced her then-husband, Dwight Howard in April 2021 for unknown reasons.

What happened to Alvin Kamara?

Alvin was apprehended in Las Vegas after it was reported that an unidentified person alleged that he had been responsible for battering a person at a club in South Las Vegas. Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and faced a disciplinary hearing from the National Football League.

What is Alvin Kamara's salary?

From his career as a football player, Alvin's base salary is $833,000, and per minute of his contract with the Saints, he earns $25.8.

Did the New Orleans Saints trade Alvin Kamara?

The Saints have not traded Alvin Kamara, but there are talks of him being traded. Kamara is among the best football players in America.

This article has written about a few fun facts regarding Alvin Kamara's girlfriend, Te'a Cooper, who, like her boyfriend, is also an athlete. The lovebirds do not have any children and as of April 2023, wedding bells have not yet rung.

