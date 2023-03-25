What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter's brother Tim Chapman?

Timothy Charles Chapman is a renowned retired American bounty hunter, television personality and bail bondsman. He rose to prominence for starring in the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, where he assisted Duane Chapman in tracking down and apprehending wanted fugitives. Now that the show no longer airs, Tim's fans are curious about what he has been up to. This article has everything you need to know about Dog the Bounty Hunter's brother Tim Chapman.

At 14, Tim made his first-ever criminal arrest as a bounty hunter. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

Timothy was part of the show from the first season till the last, even though he was off it briefly. Bounty hunting has been in his family, as many members of the Chapman household are bounty hunters.

Tim Chapman's profile summary and bio

Full name Timothy Charles Chapman Nickname Youngblood Gender Male Date of birth May 13 1965 Age 58 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Ventura, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Ronald Chapman and Diane Wimberly Sibling Russel J. Chapman Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Davina Faletoi Children Tim Jr., Storm Hunter, Thunder Cloud, Summer Rain and Autumn Sky Profession Retired bounty hunter, bail agent and television personality Famous for Appearing on Dog the Bounty Hunter Net worth $3 million

Tim Chapman's age

The former bail bond agent met Davina in 2003, and they immediately fell in love due to their similar interests. Photo: Lucy Pemoni

Source: Getty Images

Tim was born on May 13 1965, in Ventura, California, USA. As of 2023, he is 58 years old. The retired bounty hunter holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Tim Chapman's parents

Chapman's parents, Ronald and Diane Wimberly, separated when he was two years, and he and his brother, Russel, went to live with their paternal grandparents for two years. The retired bounty hunter spent his teenage years living with his mother and maternal grandparents, who owned ABC Bail Bonds in Denver.

Tim Chapman's ex-wife

The former bail bond agent met Davina in 2003, and they immediately fell in love due to their similar interests. Later, the pair married and were blessed with four children, Thunder Cloud, Summer Rain, Storm Hunter, Autumn Sky and Thunder Cloud.

However, they separated in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences. Tim Chapman's divorce was officially finalized in 2010, and he moved on to have an affair with an unidentified woman. The duo welcomed a baby boy, Tim Jr., together.

As of 2023, Charles has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Photo: Lucy Pemoni

Source: Getty Images

Professional career

At 14, Tim made his first-ever criminal arrest as a bounty hunter. Under the tutelage of his mother and grandparents, he continued to make strides in the bail business. The California native then crossed paths with Duane Chapman, Dog, a bounty hunter. The pair is not biologically related even though they share the same last name, and Dog refers to Chapman as his blood brother.

Duane took Tim under his wings, showing him the ropes of the bounty hunter business. The former bail agent would then leave his mother's business to join Dog in Hawaii, where he operated Da Kine Bail Bonds company with his girlfriend, Beth Smith, and son, Leland.

In 2004, A&E network gave Dog and Youngblood Chapman, a reality show with Dog as the titular character. Timothy was active on the show from the beginning until the end of the fifth season. After that, he took a break to focus on some family issues. He then appeared in the show's 8th and last season.

Tim Chapman's net worth

As of 2023, Charles has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a bounty hunter, bail bond agent and on-screen star.

What happened to Dog Chapman?

Duane took Tim under his wings, showing him the ropes of the bounty hunter business, and they enjoyed massive capturing of fugitives. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

After the end of the A&E series, Dog moved to Naples, where he still works as a bounty hunter. He runs Da Kine Bail Bonds company in Honolulu and bounty hunts in Hawaii and Colorado with Sonny, Rich and Kaleo, who also featured on the Dog the Bounty Hunter show.

What happened to Leland Chapman?

Dog's son, Leland, moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2015 following the show's end. Six years later, in 2021, he moved back to Big Island (Hawaii).

Despite being a celebrity, Tim Chapman prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from public scrutiny. He made a successful career off bounty hunting and is an aspiration for young people who want to pursue the same career path. Together with Dog, they helped put criminals behind bars and closed most cases.

