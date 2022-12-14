At 24, Jabari Banks is already a household name in the acting industry. He has risen the ranks in his career to become one of the youngest African-American actors. With his lead role in the series Bel-Air, Banks took the industry by storm and set the bar high for upcoming young actors.

Jabari is renowned for his role as the young Will Smith on Bel-Air. Little was known about him before the show aired. He had been interested in acting since he was a little boy, and he joined acting classes to perfect his skills. It is clear now that his efforts never went to waste. Here is a glimpse of his fascinating biography.

Jabari's profile summary

Full name Jabari Banks Nickname Banks, Jabari, Will Date of birth August 2 1998 Age 24 years old Place of birth West Philadelphia Gender Male Zodiac sign Leo Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Religion Christianity Parents Maurice and Jeniffer Banks Siblings Jada, Jasmine, Jordan Ethnicity Brown Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches (183cm) Weight 80 kg Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Education West Philly University Occupation TV Actor Net worth $1 million Famous for His Will Smith role on the series, Bel-Air Distinctive features Perfect jawline Instagram @jabaribanks Twitter @JabariBanx Facebook @Jabari Banks

Jabari Banks' biography

Banks is a famous African-American actor well known for his appearance in the series Bel-Air as Will Smith. This series was his first big screen role in his entire life. In August 2021, a video surfaced where Will Smith told Jabari that he would be playing Will in Bel-Air. Jabari has attended many interviews courtesy of this role and has topped the charts in American TV series.

He sang Bel-Air's famous theme song on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. He is active and popular on various social media platforms.

How old is Jabari Banks?

The actor was born on August 2, 1998, in West Philadelphia, United States. As of 2022, Jabari Banks' age is 24 years old. Jabari's zodiac sign is Leo. He speaks fluent English and has a Christian background. Jabari Banks' nationality is American.

Jabari Banks' parents

Jabari's ethnicity is brown. His father, Maurice, is an African-American, whereas his mother, Jeniffer, is of Jamaican descent. The actor has three siblings, two sisters, Jasmine and Jada, and a younger brother, Jordan. However, his parents got divorced when he was eight years old.

Jabari Banks' education

The actor completed his primary education at Simeon Career Academy. He further proceeded to Chicago Public School for his high school education. Banks also studied fine arts at West Philly University. In addition, he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre.

What is Jabari Banks known for?

The African-American son of Maurice and Jeniffer rose to prominence through his role on Bel-Air as Will Smith. Previously, he had been acting and attending several interviews and auditions. Some of the other Jabari Banks' movies include Access Hollywood (1996) and The Amber Ruffin Show (2020).

On February 13, 2022, he finally got the golden opportunity to star in the series Bel-Air. The series adopts a 90's popular show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He took up the role from the renowned Will Smith, who acted in this lead role from 1990 to 1996. The show comprised six seasons.

Bel-Air aired on NBC Network. In the series, Jabari got to work alongside famous actors such as Simone Joy, Jordan L. Jones, Cassandra Freeman, Adrain Holmes, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar and Oly Sholotan. The role in Bel-Air gained him fame and took his acting career to a whole new level.

Jabari Banks' net worth

As of 2022, Jabari is now one of the most sought-after American actors. He is now at the peak of his career. The actor has accumulated a bulk of wealth from his acting career. He now has an estimated net worth of $1 million due to his role in the series. Apart from his acting career, he earns from product and brand promotion on his social media.

He also does ad campaigns and company endorsements. Banks lives a lavish lifestyle, and it is evident that he makes quite a fortune from his acting career.

Who is Jabari Banks dating?

Currently, Jabari is single and has not had any dating rumours. He is focused on his career and does not have that much time to engage in any romantic affair.

Is Jabari Banks on social media?

Banks is active on his social media accounts. He joined Instagram on February 19, 2021, with 366,000 followers. On Twitter, he has 26,000 followers. The actor is also active on Facebook.

Did Jabari Banks play basketball?

While at West Philly University, he was an active member of the National Honor Society and played varsity basketball. He says his love for rapping and basketball makes him much like Will Smith. They both also love singing.

What is Jabari Banks doing now?

The actor discovered his love for acting when he was in 11th grade. He later started working to change his passion into a profession. Later, Banks enrolled in an acting school to perfect his skills. His career skyrocketed in 2022 with his significant Bel-Air role.

As of 2022, he actively takes up major roles in various series. He is not only a talented actor but also a singer. Apart from acting, he loves poetry, playing the piano, singing, and rapping.

Jabari Banks has done this well in acting as a young man. He is a figure to watch out for. With his natural talent, Banks made Will Smith proud in Bel-Air. No one would have done it better than Jabari.

