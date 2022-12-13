Jamie Foxx turned 55 on 13 December and in celebration of his birthday, Briefly News compiled videos of the superstar impersonating famous people

The Law Abiding Citizen actor, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has done hilarious impressions of politicians like Donald Trump

The US comedian was also praised for nailing the impressions of singers such as Mick Jagger, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson when he appeared on The Tonight Show

American actor Jamie Foxx turned 55 on Tuesday, 13 December. The Law Abiding Citizen star was born in Terrell, Texas in 1967. His real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

The superstar has won countless awards for his acting skills and is also one of the best when it comes to doing impressions of people.

The comedian and singer is popular for mimicking politicians, singer and his peers in the entertainment industry. Briefly News compiled some of the videos of Jamie Foxx impersonating the rich and famous people.

1. Jamie Foxx impersonates former US president Donald Trump

In a hilarious episode of the Rap Radar podcast, the Sleepless actor did an accurate impression of former US leader Donald Trump, reports Yahoo! Sports. Jamie's peers reportedly laughed out loud when he nailed Trump's impression.

He was on he show with Snoop Dogg to promote their film, Day Shift. The episode went viral online as many people agreed that the talented thespian smashed Trump's impression. Check out the video below:

2. Jamie Foxx nails 3 impressions on The Wheel Of Musical Impressions

The superstar proved once again that he's the king of impressions when he appeared on The Tonight Show. The comedian took part in the show's segment dubbed The Wheel Of Musical Impressions.

During the episode, Jamie impersonated superstars such as Mick Jagger, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. Okay Player reports that the viewers also agreed that Jamie nailed all the impressions he did when he made an appearance on the their favourite show.

