A mother hilariously caught her naughty teenager who went out to party without her permission

The mama waited for her son in his room and scolded him after he entered through the window in the wee hours of the morning

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A naughty teenager was caught in the act by his mom. Images: @ebony.m66

Source: TikTok

A mother hilariously caught his teenage son in the act, leaving the internet in laughter.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ebony.m66, the woman woke up at 12:30 and she decided to go to his teenage son's room to check on him. However, she was surprised not to find him in his bed.

The naughty guy took his brother's big teddy bear and placed it on his bed to make look like he was the one in the bed sleeping. But the moma decided to pull the blankets and she saw what her son was up to.

The mother waited for him to come back. The boy entered through his room window and he found his mom waiting for him, lol. He was scolded.

Naughty teen caught in the act by mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud the mama for scolding naughty teen

The video gained over 780k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@Ever_Star5 shared:

"My sister and her friends did this!!! PLillow bodies!! My Gram sat in the dark and turned on the light when they were halfway through the window 😂😂 they yelled go back like it would help."

@Br0n El Bori wrote:

"Remind me of my momma😂."

@acfmma13 applauded:

"Good job mama! 👏"

@John Fortnite. commented:

"Bro thinks he spiderman."

@JDTHAGOAT said:

"My mom would throw me out that window 😅😅."

Naughty bundle of joys caught in the act

In another story, Briefly News reported about naughty kids who were caught in the act.

Kids can be a handful, and a man shared just how much of a handful his kids are in a clip that has them covered in dirt and naughtiness! Tiktokkers were thoroughly entertained by the father's TikTok post of him carrying his cute daughters out of the naughty zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News