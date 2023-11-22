One woman went viral on TikToK after giving her son advice as he argued with her about his friends

The lady and her family sat with her deaf son and denied accusations about his friend group, and many were invested

TikTok viewers cracked jokes about the mother desperately trying to convey a message to her son for his safety

A mother went viral for a moment with her deaf son. The lady had a comical moment as she tried to explain what she thought of the company he was keeping.

A TikTok video shows a mom advising her deaf son, and many loved the moment. Image: @mbalikhulu4088

The video of the woman and her deaf child got thousands of likes. People commented on the video with funny takes on the situation.

Woman tries to discipline son

@mbalikhulu408 a woman tried to explain her side during an argument with her deaf son. In the video, she was talking and using gestures to tell him that his friends were dangerous.

Watch the clip:

South Africans amused by mother

People could not help but laugh at the woman's situation. Online users shared their two cents about the mother-child conversation.

Noxie said:

"Doesn’t your brother get annoyed since you guys are laughing and akezwa? Deaf people are very sensitive and they cry easily."

Mamntungwa, the creator, replied:

"No he was also laughing."

Sandisiwe MaGamela added:

"This me when l’m talking to my son he’s also deaf."

Nokukhanya Gazu commented:

"As someone who has a deaf sister I relate, my mother naye wenza kanje mase emthethisa."

user585686737974 joked:

"When she said mankhuluma nawe awlaleli and he literally can’t hear."

user7611390120601 wrote:

"Guys, please learn sign language to make things easy for the guy , abazali hai ngekhe."

Xaba Shwabade Banele commented:

"This is the best and the cutest vid eoI have seen this week."

