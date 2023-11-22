Zinhle Mqadi, a young mom and Durban businesswoman, shared a hilarious TikTok video showcasing her true feelings about travelling without her baby

In the video, Zinhle appears visibly sad and heartbroken as she bids farewell to her child; however, the moment she closes the door, she bursts into laughter

Netizens were amused by Zinhle's relatable portrayal of parental emotions and expressed their own experiences of enjoying some time away from their children

Zinhle Mqadi could not wait to go on vacation without her baby. Image: @zinhle_mqadi

Source: TikTok

Young mom and Durban businesswoman Zinhle Mqadi had social media users laughing out loud after sharing how she really felt about travelling without her baby.

Mom excited as she travels without baby

A TikTok video shows her looking sad and heartbroken as she says goodbye to her little baby before closing the door and laughing to herself with a bottle of alcohol in her hand.

Watch the funny video below:

According to VeryWell Family, Needing time away from your kids doesn't make you a bad mom or dad. In fact, many (if not most) of us require alone time to be our best parents. Having time and space to recharge without kids allows us to remember our identity and nurture our spirit.

Parents relate to Zinhle's post

Netizens were amused by Zinhle's video and responded with witty comments. Other parents could relate to the joy they feel when they get time off from caring for their little ones.

phindinkosi3 commented:

"Ungibhorile kulamaviki asele kuthi unyaka uphele ."

puseletsotsehlo said:

"I thought I was the only one."

vhuvhu replied:

"This is so me ."

Vicky Nyathi commented:

"Man, I so wish I can do this but I can't stay a day without my son, I just feel so bad .."

Noxolo commented:

"Me to my mother in-law every time I leave my lil man ."

New mom surprises family with baby

In another story, Briefly News reported that a new mom received the warmest welcome home when she arrived with her new bundle of joy.

In the TikTok post, @bunny_sa05 shared she and her newborn baby got discharged from hospital and didn't tell her family that she was coming home.

A video shared by @bunny_sa05 shows the woman approaching her house as she knocks on the door and surprises the family with her new baby in hand

Source: Briefly News