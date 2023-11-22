A new mom received a heartwarming welcome home when she surprised her family with her new bundle of joy

The woman didn't tell her family she was coming home from the hospital, and they were overjoyed to see her and the baby

Many netizens were touched by the family's warm welcome and expressed their own happiness for the new mom

A family welcomed a newborn baby with much love and joy. Image: @bunny_sa05

Source: TikTok

A new mom received the warmest welcome home when she arrived with her new bundle of joy.

New mom surprises family with baby

In the TikTok post, @bunny_sa05 shared that she and her newborn baby were discharged from hospital and didn't tell her family that she was coming home.

A video shared by @bunny_sa05 shows the woman approaching her house as she knocks on the door and surprises the family with her new baby.

The family broke out excitedly as they shouted happily and ran to see the new baby.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Babies bring a unique kind of joy to families that is hard to describe. They are a source of unconditional love, laughter, and happiness, and they can bring even the most stressed-out parents to their knees with their infectious smiles and giggles.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet video

Many netizens were in awe of how warm and loving @bunny_sa05's family was. Others even asked if her family could adopt them.

said:

"I am the lady in a pink dress♥️♥️♥️."

whiteydlamini commented:

"Oh nkosi yam uthando olungaka emndenin bakith ❤️❤️❤️ngcela ningi-adopt."

minniemie63 replied:

"Aibo oe uthando olungaka pink dress angath eyakhe ku health ekhaya ."

Uneneh replied:

"Ngavele ngajabula ngaze ngakhala ngibona nje iwarmth welcome ❤❤❤."

Samke Ndlovu commented:

"Ngcela kuzohlala kini kwaze kwafudumala♥️."

wandiswa mkhize said:

"Ngyayibona happiness emndenini kodwa knock yakhona."

