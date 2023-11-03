Former South African football player and Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane was rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi due to a health scare, suffering from shortness of breath

The star was reported to have been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well

Netizens and Jingles supporters wished him a speedy recovery on social media

Former South African football player and now coach Pitso Mosimame was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering a health scare, and recent reports said that Pitso had been discharged.

Pitso Mosimane is recovering well

Former football player Pitso 'Jingles' was allegedly taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi. Mosimane moved to the UAE to coach the UAE Pro League team Al Wahda. He also coached top South African teams, including SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi.

Recently, the star coach is said to have been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well. The news about his discharge was shared on social media by news and gossip page MDN News, who also revealed that Jingles suffered from shortness of breath. The post reads:

"Coach Pitso Mosimane discharged from the hospital. It appears it wasn’t anything serious, and he is expected to be in charge of Al-Wahda against Ajman FC on Saturday."

See the post below:

Netizens wish Pitso Mosimane a speedy recovery

Shortly after the post was shared, social media users flooded the comment section and wished the coach a speedy recovery:

@prow_II said:

"That's good, I wish him well."

@NoseTheCapital mentioned:

"Thank you. hope he recovers soon."

@Lethabo4991 wrote:

"That is great news."

@Bukiwe56897 responded:

"Thanks."

