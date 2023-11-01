Former Orlando Pirates captain and football legend Lucky Lekgwathi has transitioned into the fast food business, specifically as the owner of Grootman Restaurant in Tshwane, South Africa

The restaurant offers popular street food items such as kotas, chip platters, and braaied meat

Lekgwathi actively promotes his business and sauces on social media, receiving support from fans in his entrepreneurial endeavour

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has ventured into the fast food business after retiring from football. The star who is undoubtedly one of the legends in the football industry is thriving as a restaurant owner.

Retired football players usually go into coaching, advertisements or become sports analysts. Many South Africans thought former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi would also take that route.

According to The South African, the retired soccer star who is regarded as Orlando Pirates' most successful captain is now running a fast food restaurant in Tshwane. Lekhwathi reportedly owns Grootman Restaurant which sells popular street food like kotas, chip platters and braaied meat.

Lucky Lekgwathi advertises his business

The star has been seen advertising his restaurant and sauces on his various social media platforms. Fans have been taking time to support their favourite soccer player's hustle.

The star has posted several videos urging fans to stop by Grootman Restaurant and enjoy the different meals on the menu. In one video, Lekgwathi demonstrated how his famous preggo sauce can be enjoyed with roasted chicken. Watch the video below:

