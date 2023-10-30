Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has now ventured into the taxi business

The former soccer star is also into the clothing business with his own clothing brand called Boss Yamboka

The Zimbabwean also mentioned that his friend had given him a new name to go with his taxi business called Tshepang

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Willard Katsande announced that he has bought a fleet of quantum to kickstart his taxi business. Image: @kingsalt31

Source: Instagram

Willard Katsande has announced that he is now a taxi owner after purchasing a fleet of quantums.

Katsande shows off his taxis

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has taken to Facebook to announce that he has entered the taxi industry. Willard Katsande showed off the quantums he has purchased but asked his followers to guess what move he has up his sleeves.

“2 Days to go. Just bought a fleet of these babies.”

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Zimbabwean-born goalie also mentioned that his friend had given him a new name to go with his taxi business called Tshepang.

“What business do you think I am starting? And my brother Baloyi has given me a new name called Tshepang.”

Supporters flood William with love

Sending love to Willard on his new venture, his supporters showed him love and said this.

Mystikal Peace said:

"Wonderful news, my bro, I am happy for you."

Humble Mechanic lauded:

"Tshepang. Congratulations, and good luck with your business endeavours. Jah bless."

Chibaba Chibaba added:

"Mystikal Peace s boss yamboka we are proud of you."

Vusumzi Ivan Vass advised:

"Congratulations Willard Katsande transport school children."

Mdu Ngcobo applauded:

"Business minded couple, congrats bro."

Katsande has a clothing business

Katsande is a fully-fledged businessman. The former soccer star is also into the clothing business with his own clothing brand called Boss Yamboka.

Willard sells colourful apparels with a few unisex items that have received rave reviews from his followers.

Taxi Passengers travelling with a cat leaves SA shook

In a previous report from Briefly News, A TikTok video of a man travelling by taxi with a cat grabbed Mzansi's attention and became a sensation.

The clip shows the small cat "smiling" at the passengers at the back, who are stunned by the animal. Netizens reacted to the footage with mixed reactions, with many saying they had never seen a cat in a taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News