Sabata Masoka, a Joyous Celebration singer, says his brother wants to kill him

The alleged hit comes after he blew the whistle on the sibling who fraudulently sold the family house

The Ziyosulwa hitmaker says he will fight his brother's selfish act even if it means his death

Joyous Celebration singer Sabata Masoka says his brother wants to kill him. Images: @sabatamasoka

Source: Instagram

One gospel singer claims that his brother is after his blood after he tried stopping his evil deeds. Sabata Masoka, a Joyous Celebration vocalist, said he, unfortunately, now has a target on his back.

Sabata Masoka's brother "fraudulently" sells their family home

The Ziyosulwa hitmaker claims that his brother took went behind his sibling's backs to sell their inheritance after their parents passed away. The said act left Sabata and some family members homeless. He told ZiMoja:

"The house was a shared asset and that we all had a right to it. I am currently without a home.

"My brother claimed to be the only one left in the family. This is not true, as I am one of several surviving family members."

Sabata's brother allegedly hires people to murder

The singer further claims that his brother' act forced him to open a criminal case but yielded no result. Instead, that made his brother angry, who then tried to shut him up for good:

"I've been getting calls from people who confess to being sent by my brother to kill me because am fighting him for selling our home."

The man of faith told ZiMoja that the injustice would happen over his dead body and would fight till the bitter end:

"I am not scared to meet my creator. I am not scared of him or his people."

Source: Briefly News