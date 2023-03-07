A Nigerian lady and her family borrowed huge sum of money and sold their property to travel abroad with the hope of making it

While in the UK, trouble started when the lady realised that she would have to make an application to be able to work

With creditors calling her family from abroad, school fees to pay, and bills of five children to take care of, she broke down

A woman (@gloriaotikor1) has narrated the story of a Nigerian family with five children who are currently stranded in the UK after they borrowed millions of naira, sold their house and car to process their relocation.

The family travelled to the UK based on the study visa of the mother of the home. On getting abroad, she realised that she would have to apply for a post-graduate visa to be able to work, which cost a lot of money.

According to the story, her creditors who borrowed her money have been calling from Nigeria, thinking she would be able to pay them back once she lands in the UK.

People said the family should not have sold their property to relocate. Photo source: iStock, Shutterstock, BBC

Lady regrets relocating to the UK

Her husband, who is working, can barely take care of their bills as there is rent and children to feed. Despite borrowing money, the woman still has not been able to complete her school fees abroad.

While telling her story to her friend, she said that if she had known, she would not have made the move to relocate abroad.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Adekoya Adeniran said:

"Rule 1! Never sell assets to relocate! NEVER!"

olayinkaolowolag7 said:

"Skill worker's route is better for a big family like that."

Evolak said:

"Greener pasture is not abroad, it’s a location where God has design for you. Understand this and have peace."

flikky said:

"Why would they bring 5 children at once nawoo."

peaches said:

"You see why I keep saying Canada is better than UK in terms of studying."

user5122196360123 said:

"Their mistake was going together, They supposed go one after another."

browniebee said:

"Omo people don’t listen ..I pray God help her ooo…Abroad no easy come join 5 kids."

