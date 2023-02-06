Faith Evans' kids and family: Who fathered Faith Evans' children?

If you are a hip hop fan, Faith Evans' name will ring a bell. She was rumoured to have dated Tupac, and their alleged affair was included in Tupac's Hit Em Up. However, in her 2009 book, Faith denied the allegations, and in an interview, she claimed that the rapper made advances at her and she declined. These details about Faith Evans' children give you a glimpse of her relationships.

Faith Evans at The Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in February 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Faith Evans' love life has been fodder for tabloid headlines for decades, even though the Grammy award winner remains unfazed. The star has given love a chance, culminating in the birth of Faith Evans' kids. Who are they, and who are their fathers?

How many kids does Faith Evans have?

Faith Evans has four children and on social media, she showers them with love and praise. How about getting into details about Faith's family?

Who fathered Faith Evans' children?

Cumulatively, Faith Evans had children with three different men. These are the bio summaries of her children and the names of their fathers:

Chyna Tahjere Griffin

Full name Chyna Tahjere Griffin Gender Female Date of birth 1st April 1993 Age 29 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, USA Father Kiyamma Griffin Occupation Singer

Faith Evans had her first child, Chyna Tahjere Griffin. Chyna's father is Kiyamma Griffin, a music producer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. He produced songs for icons like Michael Jackson, Usher, Mary J Blige and Christopher Williams. Faith and Griffin met when she was in college. Their daughter's birth strained their finances and relationship, and they eventually broke up when Chyna was a few months old.

Chyna grew up under her mother's care, and when Faith Evans got into a relationship with the Notorious B.I.G and moved in with him. The rapper was a doting stepfather who developed a close relationship with Chyna, although Faith Evans and Biggie's marriage was marred with infidelity and ended in early 1997. Biggie passed away in March 1997, and his death was a traumatic experience for Chyna.

Faith Evans and Biggie's daughter is a budding American singer who dropped her debut single, Don't Speak, an R&B jam, in February 2021. Chyna has a close relationship with her mother. She also reached out to her biological father.

Christopher Wallace Jr

Does Faith Evans have a son? Christopher Wallace Jr is the singer's eldest of three sons. He was born of her marriage to Christopher Wallace Sr, popularly known as Biggie Smalls or Notorious B.I.G, the late American rapper. Faith and Biggie met in the 90s due to their mutual connection at Bad Boys Records, Puff Daddy's record label. They officiated their union in August 1994.

Full name Christopher George Latore Wallace Jr Gender Male Date of birth 29th October 1996 Age 26 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth New York, USA Occupation Actor, entrepreneur Father Biggie Smalls

Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls' marriage propelled their music careers since they collaborated on several projects. However, the marriage was marred by infidelity as Biggie was allegedly involved with other women. Evans eventually broke it off, and amidst the turbulence, she had her first son, Christopher Wallace Jr.

Was Faith Evans married to Biggie when he died?

Despite her efforts to salvage the marriage, Biggie's infidelity was the reason she divorced him, and he died a few months later. Christopher Wallace Jr, an actor and entrepreneur grew up with his mother and stepsister.

Christopher believes in pursuing the kind of music he likes and is unfazed by the public's expectations of him. Photo: @cjordanwallace

Source: UGC

Joshua Jahad Russaw

Full name Joshua Jahad Russaw Gender Male Date of birth 10th June 1998 Age 24 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, USA Occupation Model, DJ, content creator, singer, record producer Father Todd Russaw

Faith Evans went ahead to marry Todd Russaw, a music executive, in 1998 and welcomed their son, Joshua, that same year. They filed for divorce in 2011, even though Joshua maintained a solid relationship with his father. Joshua received his diploma in 2016 and is currently juggling being a DJ, model, content creator, singer and record producer.

Joshua maintains a cordial relationship with his father. Photo: @jahadrussaw

Source: UGC

Ryder Evan Russaw

Full name Ryder Evan Russaw Gender Male Date of birth 22nd March 2008 Age 14 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, USA Father Todd Russaw

Ryder Evan Russaw is Faith Evans' youngest son and last child. He was born on 22nd March 2008, three years before the end of her marriage to Todd Russaw. Therefore, Ryder spent the better part of his childhood under his mother's care alongside his step-siblings.

Todd Russaw has made a constant presence in his life, helping him flourish and live an active life despite being autistic. He was diagnosed when he was three, and Faith stepped back from actively pursuing her career to look after him. She aims to raise awareness about autism and support affected families to access resources to manage the condition.

Faith Evans hosts weekly symposiums on YouTube, enlightening her audience about autism. Photo: @therealfaithevans

Source: UGC

These details about Faith Evans' kids do more than let you in on her family life. They are reflective of her romantic relationships and her journey to motherhood. She is passionate about motherhood, explaining why she is not actively pursuing her career in music.

READ ALSO: Who are Florence Pugh's parents? Meet her dad Clinton Pugh, and mom, Deborah Mackin

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about Clinton Pugh, an English celebrity father and businessman. He is better known as Florence Pugh's father. So, how much is he worth?

Florence is an acclaimed English actress famous for her role as Yelena in Black Widow, the Marvel movie. Her father, Clinton Pugh, is an acclaimed businessman renowned for running a chain of restaurants known for their aesthetics. Clinton studied 3D design, and gelling the skill with his business acumen has significantly contributed to his success.

Source: Briefly News