Clinton Pugh is an English celebrity father, better known for being Florence Pugh's parent. Florence is an acclaimed actress known for playing Yelena in Black Widow, the Marvel movie. Despite his daughter's covetable accomplishments as an actress, he is a successful businessman. How much is his net worth? How long has he been married to Deborah Mackin?

Besides setting himself apart as an award-winning restaurateur, Clinton Pugh is also a certified 3D designer, and gelling the two skills has significantly impacted the success of his chain of cafes. His marriage is equally thriving.

Clinton Pugh's profile summary and bio

Clinton Pugh's age

Pugh is 64 years old as of January 2023. He was born in 1958 in England, United Kingdom, although details about his actual date of birth are not publicly available.

Clinton Pugh's nationality

Clinton was born in England, so he is an English national and belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group.

Early life and education

Clinton went to The Netherhall School and Coleridge Secondary and later transitioned to Kingston Polytechnic to study design. His parents owned a medium restaurant, and he often helped run it; hence, he gained the skill to be a restaurateur.

What does Florence Pugh's dad do?

Clinton Pugh owns 3 restaurants, Café Coco, Café Tarifa and Kazbar. He started his first establishment, Café Coco, in 1992, and its uniqueness attracted customers. He previously owned Grand Café, Café Baba and The Lemon Tree, which he sold when he retired from the business. He attributes his business' success to the design of his establishments and the ambience they exude.

Where is the Pugh family's café?

The three cafés owned by Clinton Pugh are in Oxford, and this detail answers the question, who owns Café Coco?

Clinton Pugh's net worth

It is clear that Clinton Pugh earns a pretty penny from his business establishments, but there are no verified sources stating his worth. His famous daughter, Florence, is worth $8 million.

Clinton Pugh's wife

Clinton is married, and his wife is Deborah Mackin, a former dancer and dance teacher. She was born in England in 1962, and like her husband, her date of birth is not publicly available. Deborah is also an English national and belongs to the Caucasian ethnic community.

Clinton Pugh's children

Florence Pugh's parents have been together for more than twenty-six years. The marriage has yielded three children and four kids. Their eldest, Tony Sebastian, was born in 1992. Florence Pugh, their second, was born in 1996, while the youngest, Rafaela, was born in 2004.

Before Deborah became Clinton Pugh's wife, she married a man named Peter Fredricks Gibbins in 1983 and had one daughter, Arabella Gibbins, in 1986. They divorced shortly after the child's birth.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is an acclaimed English actress who made her acting debut in 2014. She is renowned for playing the lead role as the young bride in Lady Macbeth, the independent film and the lead role in The Little Drummer Girl. She has also been featured in the following TV shows:

Studio City

Marcella

King Lear

Hawkeye

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

The highlight of Florence's acting career is her nominations for awards, and her notable nominations include:

Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress

BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination

Gotham Award nomination for the Best Actress

Tony Sebastian

Tony Sebastian, Clinton Pugh and Deborah Mackin's son, is also an actor best known for playing Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones, the HBO series, and Andrea Bocelli in The Music of Silence. He has also been featured in the following TV shows:

Orange UnsignedAct

The Hollow Crown

The Red Tent

All You Need Is Me

Sebastian is also nurturing his music career; his most recent release is 2022's Real Kicks.

Arabella, Clinton's stepdaughter, is a talented singer, comedian and voice coach. She starred in the short film Swim to Land, which she co-wrote with her half-brother, Sebastian.

Clinton Pugh has spent decades nurturing his businesses and strives to serve more. He bagged the Ox in a box Food Award for his incredible insight into the restaurant field. It is also inspiring to note that he has been open about letting his children pursue their passions, and their success proves his accomplishment as a father.

