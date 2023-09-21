Gospel singer Kholeka Dubula has shared that she has been receiving threats to her life and is set on teaching the person a lesson

The singing icon could not be bothered by the threats as she stated that she does not fear death

Kholeka is also trying to piece everything together but has concluded that the person might be a scammer

Gospel singer Kholeka Dubula has decided to take things further by going to the police and getting to the bottom of the threats.

Gospel singing icon Kholeka Dubula has revealed that she has been receiving death threats.

Kholeka opens up about threats to her life

Kholeka told Sunday World that she has been receiving threats and is set on teaching the person a lesson. She reiterated that she could not be bothered by the threats as she does not fear death.

What puzzled Kholeka is the assumption that she has no enemies and that the industry she works in is very peaceful.

Kholeka told the publication that she will not back down, though, as she is set on teaching the culprit a lesson.

“This person is taking chances, and I want to teach them a lesson.”

Kholeka to open a case against possible scammer

The icon stated that she received a call from the culprit alleging they were outside her home and would not hesitate to shoot. She gave the person the go ahead because she does not fear death.

Her suspicions also lead her to believe that the person might be a scammer and would get to the bottom of it.

Kholeka also decided to take things further by going to the police and getting to the bottom of the threats.

“They probably think this is a joke, I want to teach this person a lesson. They will never do this to anyone else.

“I did not do anything wrong to anyone, and I do not owe anyone anything...I am not made from the spirit of fear.”

Kholeka weighs in on AKA's death

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes passed away on 10 February outside Durban Nightclub, Wish on Flordia. His death was caught on CCTV, and the chilling video leaked online.

Kholeka said this treatment of artists is unfair, and she felt terrible that people are subjected to this.

“For people to subject artists to this kind of treatment is unfair.”

Mzansi weighs in on weapon being found by SAPS

In a previous report from Briefly News, the murder investigation into Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder has led to the police finding the murder weapon.

Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi gave an update during a media briefing, adding that they have also identified getaway cars.

