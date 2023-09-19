Singer Zandile Khumalo was stunned after a TV show asked to pay her less than her hospitality rider

Zandie Khumalo blasted telenovelas, soapies and TV shows for exploitation

Netizens rallied behind her as they shared their own opinions regarding the salaries that actors earn

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister Zandie said that the entertainment industry should stop exploiting actors. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

People in the film industry left singer Kelly Khumalo's younger sister Zandie stunned after offering payment that's even less than her hospitality rider (a list of requests for the comfort of the artist on the day of the show).

Zandile Khumalo addresses the film industry

Singer Zandie Khumalo often finds herself at the centre of controversy, but this time around, she has topped the trend list for all the right reasons.

Recently, Zandile got something off her chest. The Ikhwela hitmaker blasted the film industry, saying they are exploiting actors and that they should stop.

The star wrote a post on her Instagram timeline addressing this issue after she was asked to come and perform at a certain show but was offered an amount which was below her standard rate.

She captioned the post:

"The South African film industry requires a thorough examination, especially when it comes to soap operas, telenovelas, and daily/weekly series. A few weeks ago, I received a call from one of them, and they mentioned they had a role for me.

"I initially hesitated, as I'm not an actress, but I decided to hear them out. To my surprise, when we discussed the compensation, I was shocked by the amount they pay per appearance. There is a serious issue of exploitation within the acting industry.

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister further complained and expressed that though she doesn't want to seem as if she is looking down on people's jobs, this issue must be taken seriously and addressed.

"The compensation they proposed per appearance wouldn't even cover the expenses listed in my hospitality rider for a single gig. I was genuinely taken aback. Of course, rates can differ based on whether you're a lead actor, supporting actor, a bit-part actor or an extra, but this situation is disheartening.

"It's concerning how people in our industry, especially those involved in these highly popular shows, often experience depression due to the unrealistic fame and expectations that come with it," she expressed.

See her full post below:

Zandile recently was trolled after she indirectly insulted Advocate Zandile Mshololo by naming her dog after her.

The two have been at each other's throats and Zandie took a bold stand against Mshololo and defended her family during the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Netizens share their opinion regarding Zandie's outcry

Shortly after she posted on her timeline, netizens agreed with the singer and flooded her comment section with their own opinion:

mbongekile said:

"Kshuthi sebethatha okuqhamukayo abana choice since imsebenzi ingekho."

lungi_mm wrote:

"This is just sad."

lovergeli said:

"It's worse cause you can hardly take other jobs coz they have long hours and sometimes even shoot on weekends."

pr_ecious3397 responded:

"Kunzima sisi la emnyango."

iamsamajobe replied:

"Nakuwo amaReality shows it depends, I don't know on what. This body works for me on Showmax bathola R50K for the whole season, imagine!"

samousse_bunny wrote:

"And when they try speak on these issues, they are blacklisted."

zethuzee01 said:

"Sad reality ke Sana."

Zandie Khumalo gives her first public interview

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Zandile gave her first public interview regarding the Senzo Meyiwa trial. In a snippet of the interview, Zandile Khumalo shared that Kelly Khumalo and some of the people who arrived on the night of the incident moved Senzo's body from the crime scene to the car.

She further said that she was the one who sat with Senzo at the back of the vehicle while on their way to the hospital.

