Kelly Khumalo gave a very bland interview on Slikour On Life where she spoke about her spirituality and music career

Her fans were left disappointed as she never really delved into the questions asked by the host Slikour

Many called her out for deviating from the questions, but Slikour told Briefly News that the interview was old

Kelly Khumalo might be loved by many, but some of her supporters are not afraid to call her out.

Kelly Khumalo seemingly avoided some questions thrown at her by rapper Slikour. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @slikouronlife

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo chats to Slikour

The musician had a sit-down interview with Slikour, and they delved into her career, which dates back to the 2000s

A clip from the interview was recently reshared by Slikour On Life's X page, and in it, Kelly spoke candidly about spirituality.

"It's very important to separate the two, there's Kelly the star, then there's Kelly at home."

Kelly then said she had an epiphany when her son Christian Khumalo was born, on how a human being can level up in terms of their spirituality.

Kelly's interview with Slikour has people riled up

Sharing their opinions about the interview, viewers said Kelly was saying a lot of things but nothing at the same time.

Reacting to the interview, Slikour told Briefly News that it was actually an old interview and that he could not recall what they spoke about.

"We did the interview last year around October. I don't remember what we spoke about in all honesty.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Jabulee4 replied:

"Actually watched this interview", and it’s a NO. Why do interviews if you are not going to give clear and precise answers? So confused that you actually realise that it’s a PR exercise for her and not an opportunity to engage with the masses. So disappointing!"

motloung_creative asked:

"When is she taking the stand? No one cares about this."

therealkingoscar said:

"Oh, really."

allguzznobrakes added:

"Nobody cares about all of this. Y’all shouldn’t be interviewing or promoting her stuff."

panamerabee added:

"Honestly, what are you guys doing?"

Kelly Khumalo unbothered by Senzo Meyiwa trial

The singer might be on everyone's lips, but she could not be more bothered. She recently posted snaps of her body online.

She wore a two-piece outfit which showed off her body, and she captioned the post:

"Their mother."

Kelly thanks supporters amid hate online

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo thanked her supporters for the love they showed her throughout her career.

She has faced a mountain of hate and had her gigs cancelled, but that did not deter her and her followers from sticking by her.

Source: Briefly News