Kelly Khumalo, amidst the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, remains unfazed by social media controversies and recently shared stunning photos showcasing her post-baby body on Twitter, garnering significant attention

Fans praised her remarkable snapback transformation, with some expressing disbelief at her quick recovery after giving birth

Many admirers from various places, including Kenya, lauded her beauty and confidence in the pictures

Kelly Khumalo seems unbothered by the noise surrounding her name as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes. The star set social media timelines on fire with her hot post-baby body.

Kelly Khumalo shares stunning snaps amid Senzo Meyiwa trial

One thing we love about Kelly Khumalo is she never allows social media rants to stop her from living her best life. The singer who always finds herself trending on social media when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes decided to give fans a glimpse of her hot body.

Taking to her Twitter page, the mother of three showed off some skin in a stunning two-piece outfit. Kelly looked relaxed and chic in the viral pictures. She captioned the post:

"Mama wabo❤️"

SA can't get enough of Kelly Khumalo's saucy pictures

Fans loved Kelly Khumalo's pictures. Many applauded her for her unmatched snapback game. Some were even surprised that the star looked that good a few months after welcoming her third child Luna.

@TheMaureenSimba wrote:

"Gorgeous Queen! Much love from Kenya ❤️"

@TshegoRatsoana commented:

"Didn't you give birth just the other day "

@KhumaloDanica said:

"Shout out to Luna for this weight gain♥️♥️"

@zamaqengebe commented:

"Thickness looks sssssuper gud on u. Body goals"

Senzo Meyiwa: SA defends Kelly and Zandie Khumalo after reports that Senzo died minutes after being shot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial recently took another shocking turn following reports that the late Bafana Bafana star died while still at the Khumalo home, despite statements that he was declared dead at the hospital.

It seems the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial unearths shocking details each week. From reports that Kelly Khumalo continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's car after his death to Tumelo Madlala rubbishing the singer's statement in court.

