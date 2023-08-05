Kelly Kumalo dropped an Instagram video to show appreciation for her supporters who have rallied behind her

The singer has been losing gigs for being embroiled in the legal drama surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa case

Kelly's Instagram followers reacted to the clip with uplifting messages, and many were elated to see her keeping positive

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kelly Khumalo expressed her gratitude to her supporters. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support amidst the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly Khumalo acknowledges her supporters in an Instagram video

In the video, the singer appeared to be in high spirits despite the social media backlash she has been facing due to testimonies surrounding the fateful day of Senzo's death.

Kelly assured her supporters that the rough patch would soon be over in the short clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The singer reiterated her thanks, especially to people who stood beside her in the good and bad times, and urged them to hang in there because "God is going to show up."

"I just want to say thank you to all of you. I've received all your messages, your DMs, and your prayers. I just want to say that I appreciate you."

Watch the video below:

Kelly Khumalo's Instagram candid video garners sympathy

@manakaranaka said:

"Love you too sis. The end is near."

@thandi_hlophe1 wrote:

"When God show up, he is going to lift up the standard mntakama."

@kellzvillie posted:

"How are you are still strong beyond me sana because hai you have been through it."

@nhlanhla.mdlalose mentioned:

"I trust you to laugh during a storm and not be apologetic about it.❤️❤️"

@ayanda_ntulii stated:

"Sending love and prayers to you.❤️"

@ntle.mm asked:

"Why do I feel like I needed to hear this?"

@trymoremagaisa wrote:

"Umuenzeni u Senzo masi qale kapho before usibingelela."

Kelly Khumalo triumphs as rusty rocks confirms ‘All4Women Music Concert’ performance amid event cancellations

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has had a hard week of lows, but she ends it with an incredible win as one event has confirmed her performance.

A Rustenburg events company, Rusty Rocks Events, has released a statement confirming that she will be performing at the All4Women Music Concert that will be held at Sun City on 12 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News