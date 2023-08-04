Senzo Meyiwas close friend tells the court that Kelly Khumalo refused to give him Senzo's ID after he died

He told Advocate Zandile Mshololo that she also gave it to the Meyiwa family in the presence of the police

Twitter investigators tried to make sense of the testimony, with many concluding it might be insurance related

The Pretoria High Court heard the testimony of Mthokozisi Thwala, the sixth witness of the new Senzo Meyiwa Trial Friday, 4 August.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo heard in court that Kelly Khumalo refused to hand over Senzo Meyiwa's ID. Images: @KellyKhumaloZA, @joy_zelda

Kelly Khumalo refused to hand over Senzo Meyiwa's ID

Senzo's childhood friend, Mthokozisi, told the court that he was delegated to fetch the deceased belongings from Kelly and Senzo's Mulbarton home the day after he was fatally shot at the Khumalo Vosloorus residence in October 2014.

He said the Asine hitmaker refused to hand over Senzo's ID on a Monday, insisting on giving it to his brother and father.

He is heard telling the state attorney Advocate Zandile Mshololo that she refused to give his family the ID on Tuesday up until the police had to intervene.

Colonel Lambertus Steyn says a SIM swap was done from deceased Senzo's phone

Witness number four, Col Steyn, testified that an investigation unit that Khumalo's cellphone made eight phone calls on a Monday.

Furthermore, Senzo's SIM number was found in her cellphone, which belonged to Kaizer Chiefs player David Mathebula.

It was also revealed that she formatted her phone the day after his death.

South Africans react to Mthokozisi's testimony

This is how Mzansi responded to the testimony:

@PhumzileCele14 was shocked:

"She made a sim swap with his ID?"

@YzeeTheMan suggested:

"Can they please check if she never took any policies?"

@Thabo_Ramohapi had hoped:

"Hopefully, insurance companies are on the witness list or have submitted copies of claims, if there were any."

