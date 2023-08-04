More drama unfolds in Lebo M's recent divorce from the president of his foundation

Musical maestro Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has let the cat out of the bag on the cause of his divorce from his fourth wife, Pretty Samuels.

Lebo M give Pretty Samuels access to his electronic signature

Lebo M revealed that trust was the straw that broke the camel's back in their marriage.

He says his estranged wife, Pretty, also the president of the Lebo M Foundation, had his digital signature giving her proxy to sign documents on his behalf in his absence.

OkMzansi reported that upon his international April trip return, he requested Pretty to delete the signature from her PC, which she refused.

Pretty Samuels suspected of tampering with the Morake insurance policies

The refusal to destroy the signature compelled Lebo M to ask his wife to sign an affidavit that would prove that she was not aware of any life insurance policies that will benefit her or others should he die, and she failed to comply.

He claims that her actions made him insecure about the safety of his life and his children.

Pretty Samuels denies knowledge of being divorced

Meanwhile, his estranged wife told the media she was not served with a divorce summons, saying they are still happily married.

She added that she was surprised by phone calls asking her about their split when she and her husband were still in constant communication despite her being out of town.

The couple still follow each other on social media.

