Honeydew police have arrested an SABC1 presenter for allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his lover

Along with assault, he is also accused of pulling out a firearm on her and her friends

His identity will be hidden up until he appears at the Randburg Magistrate Court

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

An SABC1 presenter and comedian joined the list of celebrities accused of assault. Images: Donato Fasano

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A stand-up comedian and SABC1 presenter from Diepkloof has been arrested at the Honeydew Police Station for an assault and pulling out a firearm.

He will be named after he appears at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Thursday, 10 August.

GBV arrest on Women's Day

While it is still unclear when the incident happened, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told the City Press that the 31-year-old was apprehended on Women's Day, 9 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The report adds that he allegedly started by hitting his girlfriend. He then pointed a gun at her and her friends, believed d to be at the scene.

Social media reacts to GBV arrest

Although the suspect is identified, social media users played the guessing game of who the offender might be. This is what was said:

@Westkanjalo took a guess:

"Stop nonsense."

@khazamula37 guessed the same:

"Is that Shampoonizer?"

@MjonaThato added:

"It's nonsense."

More celebrities accused of GBV

The growing number of gender-based violence accusations against South African celebrities to shocking.

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa is under trial for the assault of his actress and DJ girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. Phongolo, who has withdrawn the charges, claimed that Phori slapped and strangled her in May at her Sandton home.

Another was the chaotic arrest of Moja Love presenter Jub Jub. He handed himself over to Brixton Police Station in July after being accused of assault, molestation and attempted murder.

Thembinkosi Lorch's assault case postponed

In a related Briefly News report, Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch's assault case was postponed for pre-sentencing on 4 September.

Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2020.

Mathithibala claimed that the Bafana Bafana midfielder was asking for her car keys while strangling her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News