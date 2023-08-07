Uyajola 9/9 fans have given Jub Jub a nod on the first episode of Season 4 of the show

The Moja Love host has been marred by controversy since his arrest a week before the show's return

Although a majority of netizens are celebrating his return, some others question his return

Jub Jub has received positive feedback from fans after the premiere of 'Uyajola 9/9' Season 4. Images: @official_jubjub, @guruphotography54

Jub Jub sure knows how to make a headline. He proved so after trending on the first episode of Uyajola 9/9 Season 4.

Jub Jub returns on screens on 6 August

Moja Love premiered episode 1 of Uyajola9/9 Season 4 amid an arrest scandal involving its host Jub Jub.

He was detained on charges of alleged assault, attempted murder and molestation, and released on bail a few hours later.

The channel issued a statement acknowledging his arrest and said it would monitor the situation.

Here is the statement in the post below:

Social Media reacts to Jub Jub's return on Moja Love

The Ndikhokhele rapper had taken to his social media a few days before his arrest that he was returning to host the popular Sunday cheating show, with the announcement being well-received.

This is how his fans reacted to seeing him after the detainment allegations:

@Jamal_85K was entertained:

"Jubs takes this cheating thing personally."

@iSpeakCowish complimented the show:

"It's the best after Xolani's show"

@KRoestoff celebrated:

My favourite Celebrity @official_jubjub is back on the screen, my Sundays will never be the same."

@mehlulisizwe rejoiced:

"The most popular show in Mzansi is back. JubJub is back! Let him cook."

@zuh4mz said:

"Utterly enjoyed, those combos were communicating."

