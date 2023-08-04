Focalistic and Sjava are going to battle in an epic music showdown in October hosted by Mpho Popps

Only one is going to reign supreme at the Red Bull Sound Clash that will be hosted at the Sun Bet Arena

The announcement was received by fans who picked their sides and put their marks on the battle

Sjava and Focalistic will be battling for supremacy at the ‘Red Bull Sound Clash’ hosted by Mpho Popps. Images: @focalistic @mphopopps, @sjava_atm

Sjava and Focalisitc are preparing to square up on two opposite stages, competing in four rounds, leaving the crowd to decide the winner at the Red Bull Sound Clash hosted in Pretoria on 28 October by comedian Mpho Popps.

Sjava announces his Red Bull Sound Clash to his fans

The Indlalifa hitmaker placed his bet on Twitter, mobilising an army for his blue team camp. He posted the trailer of the show saying he is going to teach the Pretoria student a lesson with this post:

Sjava's fans respond to the Blue team invite

His fans were set for battle:

@MAKLISJAVA predicted:

"The winner is in the blue corner."

@Maal_Good declared war:

"Ziyokhala ngempela. It's going to cry."

@thulilethembeka was ready:

"Siyeza bandla akugeji, I just bought the tickets."

@HappyMadonsela said:

"Team blue all the way."

Focalistic announces his Red Bull Sound Clash to his fans

Meanwhile, the Baja Ko Pele artist, Focalistic, did the same with his Instagram fans declaring victory in a post saying the red team has already won, and he will attend the show to collect his trophy.

Here is the post:

Focalistics fans react to the Red team invite

This is what the President Ya Straata legion said:

@pabi_cooper confirmed her side:

"Photo bombing, and yesss we already won, shaaaaa!"

@baatseba._m joined in:

"Ayeye, My blood is red."

@kelebogile_22 declared:

"Dankie my president. My blood is red."

@checcoempire is ready:

"We're waiting for that day focalistic."

Uncle Waffles to host first international headline show in New York

In another story on Briefly News, Swati-born DJ Uncle Waffles will host her first international headline show in Brooklyn.

The We Love Waffles show will be the second Amapiano artist to host a show in its class after Musa Keys.

There are limited seats for the event, which will take place on 22 September.

