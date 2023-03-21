A throwback photo of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Mpho Popps from their childhood days surfaced on social media

South Africans discovered after Supa Mega's death on February 10 that he was close friends with Mpho Popps

Mzansi reacted to the trending pic by dragging Nota Baloyi because he was not spotted in a photo with the people he claimed he was close with

An old photo of comedian Mpho Popps and assassinated rapper AKA has gone viral on social media.

AKA and Mpho Popps' childhood photo has Mzansi reconsidering Nota Baloyi's claims that he was childhood friends with AKA. Image: Oupa Bppae/Getty Images, @akaworldwide/Instagram and @mphopopps

Since AKA's tragic death on February 10, Mzansi has been digging for more information about his childhood.

One of the most intriguing revelations was Mpho saying he was childhood friends with Supa Mega. Briefly News reported that Mpho shared one of his memorable moments with the Mass Country hitmaker on Podcast and Chill. He claimed that AKA took his girlfriend from him while in primary school.

AKA and Mpho Popps' throwback photo goes viral

If many people didn't believe Mpho's story, an old photograph of AKA and him with a group of their childhood friends proved he wasn't lying. @ThegreatoneZa shared the snap, and it quickly went viral.

Mzansi drags Nota Baloyi after seeing AKA and Mpho Popps' throwback photo

Nota Baloyi claimed to be a part of AKA's circle of friends. According to ZAlebs, shortly after Mzansi learned at Supa Mega's memorial service that Sim Dope was real and not just a fictional character in AKA's song Sim Dope, Nota claimed he was also close to him.

He said Sim Dope was his childhood friend, claiming he knew him before AKA met him. However, peeps felt like the AKA and Mpho Popps' throwback picture proved otherwise.

@JonSllow said:

"Nota probably took this photo."

@TaMos59534027 shared:

"I'm still waiting to see young Nota."

@nocontextmvula posted:

"I don’t see you @lavidaNOTA"

@_justpholoso replied:

"Nota: when this picture was taken, I was 11 years old, and I was the one who took it because Mpho was fighting to stand next to AKA, so I decided not to be in the picture but rather take it."

@YoursTrulyMusik wrote:

"They probably took that photo just when he went to the toilet."

@MpumalangaPost also said:

"That’s my guy Nota at the back."

