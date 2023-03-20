A video of Cassper Nyovest singing Kiernan "AKA" Forbes song Company in a nightclub trended on Twitter

The Siyathandana hitmaker jammed to Company a month after AKA was assassinated in Durban on Florida Road

Supa Mega's fans weren't pleased by Mufasa playing AKA's music because the rappers were beefing before their fave passed away

Cassper Nyovest was spotted playing AKA's song from the Mass Country album, Company in a nightclub. Judging by the trending video, Mufasa is a big fan of Supa Mega's music.

Cassper Nyovest is accused of being hungry for attention after playing AKA's track 'Company'.

The rappers weren't seeing eye-to-eye while AKA was still alive, but they never failed to show each other love. They beefed on the timeline but were each other's biggest fans on the street, as Supa Mega was also once spotted playing Cassper's verse on his joint song with Kwesta Ngud', reported IOL.

Cassper Nyovest sings along to AKA's Company in a club

A month after Supa Mega was assassinated on Florida Road in Durban, @ThePlvgM's video posted a video of Cassper Nyovest playing the rapper's song Company which trended on Twitter. Even though the rappers were feuding, AKA's death was a wake-up call for Mufasa that life is too short to hold grudges.

AKA's fans call Cassper Nyovest a clout chaser for playing Company after the rapper's assassination

AKA's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, weren't pleased with Cassper acting like he was besties with AKA. Supa Mega's fans dragged Cass for playing Company, saying:

@Mabuya_N said:

"This beef was unnecessary. They spent years beefing and then showed love when one was no more. What's the point? People deserve love and flowers when they are still alive."

@Lobeko_Kenanao shared:

"Why didn’t he play it when he was still alive?"

@missfaithziqubu posted:

"This one is trying to gain the MEGACY."

@Lwazi_Sola replied:

"Hayi, it's weird because AKA did this before he passed away, and Cassper never did. Now that he is no more, he started doing this."

@BlackTittan commented:

"This one can do anything for relevance this one."

@MissBreezyEezy wrote:

"I'm still not going to support him. Why now?"

@GeeTagBeatz also said:

"These two had the cutest beef ever. No harm intended, just entertainment."

@nceba_p added:

"AKA played Ngud' and rapped Cass' verse so no he's not being fake. This guy played Lemon to preview his ROF Hoodies while AKA was alive. It was a healthy beef."

Cassper Nyovest pays condolences to AKA's family after the assassination

Cass was one of the people that trended alongside AKA on Twitter when the news of the Mass Country hitmaker's death broke. People were curious about his reaction to Mega's tragic passing because they were arch-rivals in Mzansi's hip-hop scene.

ZAlebs reported that on top of sending strength to AKA's family online, Mufasa also went to the rapper's family home in Bryanston to pay his last respects.

“Cassper Nyovest arrived there and told AKA’s family that the much-publicised beef between him and AKA was over-exaggerated and that they were getting along very well."

Nota Baloyi accuses Cassper Nyovest of losing relevance after AKA's death: Mzansi divided: "It's true though"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi alleged that Cassper Nyovest's career is over following AKA's death. The two rappers used their beef to market themselves and made millions of rands.

In another podcast interview, Nota Baloyi reckoned that Cassper Nyovest would slowly lose relevance after Supa Mega's death. AKA was fatally shot on February 10 while out with friends in Durban.

