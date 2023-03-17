Nota Baloyi reckons that Cassper Nyovest is slowly losing relevance after the death of his arch-rival AKA

The controversial music exec claimed the two rappers' rivalry kept Cassper in the game, adding that he is nothing without AKA

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting Nota's statement and others disagreeing with him

Nota Baloyi alleges that Cassper Nyovest's career is over following AKA's death. The two rappers used their beef to market themselves and made millions of rands.

Nota Baloyi claimed Cassper Nyovest is losing relevance after AKA's death. Image: @lavidanota, @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef kept Mzansi hip-hop alive

The stars topped the charts and were always on people's lips during the prime of their beef. Their diss tracks were on high rotation on the radio and did massive numbers on music streaming platforms.

In another podcast interview, Nota Baloyi reckoned that Cassper Nyovest would slowly lose relevance after Supa Mega's death. AKA was fatally shot on February 10 while out with friends in Durban.

ZAlebs reports that Nota further shared that the rivalry between Cassper and AKA kept Mufasa relevant in the game. In a video trending on Twitter, he said Cassp lost out big time when AKA died.

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's remarks about Cassper Nyovest's relevance

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions after watching Nota's video. Some agreed with him, while others claimed the rappers' beef was no longer relevant.

@LucasNkgabane wrote:

"The man is reaching, that beef wasn't as relevant as it was around 2015."

@DJ_JUKES95 commented:

"He ain’t cappin' here, check Cassper's numbers. Recently, he hasn’t reached two million views since the Amapiano hit ft Boohle."

@DJRAZORSA said:

"True man, AKA left a huge gap and no one will fill it in this lifetime of hip hop in SA. They can do hits but no impact like he did."

@TshiamoTJ_14 wrote:

"It's true though. Since AKA died, the era of Cassper is dead also. So no AKA = No Cassper Nyovest, only Rifiloe Phoolo is left."

@coppernitrate1 added:

"I usually don't agree with him but I think he has a point."

Cassper Nyovest hints at dropping a new track

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is in the studio cooking new music. The Siyathandana hitmaker hinted at dropping a new song in the next few weeks.

The rapper took to Twitter to react to a fan who urged him to cook a dope track because the street is hungry for his music. Responding to the tweep, Cassper Nyovest said:

"Eish, I got a campaign song I’m dropping in a few weeks, just sharing some feelings I been going through. It’s not really commercial but it’s a nice Scooby snack while I cook."

