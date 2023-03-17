AKA spoke with the well-known YouTube reaction channel Ubunifu Space's hosts before he passed away on January 10

The full episode of the interview was recently uploaded following Supa Mega's burial on February 18, 2023

Mzansi people who are still reeling from the Mass Country hitmaker's untimely passing praised Ubunifu Space for uploading the video after AKA's burial

A new video featuring AKA from the London-based YouTube channel Ubunifu Space has been making the rounds on social media.

AKA shot an interview with Ubunifu Space before he was assassinated on February 10, 2023. Image: @akaworldwide and @ubunifuspace

According to TshisaLIVE, the interview was conducted before his assassination on February 10. AKA died tragically after being shot by unknown men on Florida Road outside Wish restaurant in Durban.

Supa Mega was buried on February 18, 2023, and the people who committed the crime are still on the run.

AKA speaks about his music journey on Ubunifu Space

The episode featured Ubunifu Space hosts Bryan, Monique, David, Sade, Ian, and Tonye, as well as the guest, AKA reacting to his Lemons (Lemonade) track.

The episode was filmed in December 2022 at Maxhosa Africa studios in Johannesburg, and AKA discussed his journey as an artist. The Mass Country hitmaker also touched on his love of sampling music. Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds Ubunifu Space for uploading the video after AKA's burial

@Leroy Msipa said:

"Thank you for not uploading it when he passed for the views and hype. You guys just showed human decency and you just earned another subscriber."

@Thelma Kingly shared:

"Big ups to you guys for posting this now and respecting him enough not to ride the wave."

@Sibongile Chabalala posted

"I love how he enjoyed the space with you guys Watching this was bittersweet for me"

@ekah replied

"Thank you guys for this. I laughed and then felt sad all over again. I miss him. #LongLiveSupaMega"

@The City Vlog commented:

"I still haven't come to terms with everything After watching this episode it feels like he's still alive."

@Winston Harris added:

"This is how AKA should be remembered. He was vibrant, engaging and always up to spark an atmosphere."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country certified gold

Before his death, AKA was working on a new album called Mass Country. Unfortunately, Supa Mega was assassinated before the album could be released. Still, his family and management decided to release his final body of work on February 24, just a few days after he was buried on February 18.

AKA's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, celebrated when Mass Country was certified gold a few days after it hit streaming services. The amazing news was also shared on AKA's Twitter account.

