Nota Baloyi claimed to have been there with Kiernan "AKA" Forbes when he viewed his late fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe's dead body

Anele fell from the 10th floor of a hotel building in Cape Town, and Nota said he flew to the city to show support to AKA

The Twitter video where Nota made these claims has gone viral, with people sharing mixed reactions

Nota Baloyi is back with more serious claims about the slain rapper AKA. Baloyi claimed to have been one of the people who viewed Supa Mega's deceased fiancée, Anele "Nelli" Tembe,'s body after she threw herself off the balcony of a hotel in Cape Town.

Mzansi is doubtful of Nota Baloyi's claims that he viewed Anele "Nelli" Tembe's dead body with AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @akaworldwide/Instagram

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, the music executive said Supa Mega couldn't shake off the image of Anele's body a few moments after she jumped off the hotel building. According to EWN, Nelli fell from the 10th floor and died.

"When we were viewing her body, he even touched her. She was cold. He viewed her body, and they had stitched her up nicely. She looked proper," said Nota.

Mzansi split by Nota Baloyi claiming he viewed Anele "Nelli" Tembe's dead body with AKA

@Makhosi_Bae said:

"This guy is not okay. It's either medical man or yidlozi. Ikhona into e’off."

@Sinovuyo_ shared:

"Nota bores me."

@_Mux___ posted:

"I don’t blame Nota. I blame the people that are giving him a platform to speak. This guy has lost relevance from his peers, his wife and his fans. He will speak ill over anyone to get fame again. He wouldn’t dare mention AKA if he was alive."

@kagisox6 replied:

"Why are these podcasts giving him a chance to speak?"

@LUSHZee commented:

"For some reason, I believe him. AKA spoke about this on some podcast. When he spoke about Nota."

@amanda69797550 also said:

"AKA did mention in one podcast that Nota was one of the people who flew to Cape Town that morning after the incident to support him."

@PontshoVisionm added:

"I might believe this because AKA once mentioned that Nota flew to CPT to "support him". The reason he didn't get along with him anymore was after all that, Nota came back and started talking badly about him."

