Mpho Popps shared that the late rapper AKA stole his girlfriend back when they were still in primary school

The comedian shared that he found out on AKA's birthday that his bae was now dating the Fela In Versace hitmaker

Social media users laughed out loud at the story, while others shared that they didn't believe Mpho Popps' story

Mpho Popps revealed that AKA took his bae while still in primary school. The comedian shared the story during his interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mpho Popps revealed that AKA took his girlfriend. Image: @mphopopps, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Mpho Popps shared that he and the late rapper were good friends back when they were still in primary school. The star said the Fela In Versace hitmaker took his bae when he left and went to another school.

Mpho Popps shared that he discovered on AKA's birthday that he stole his girlfriend. Popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared the clip of the interview on his timeline. He captioned it:

"AKA took my white girlfriend. Comedian, Mpho Popps gives his version of events leading up to him losing his primary school sweetheart to rapper, Kiernan Forbes."

Mzansi reacts to Mpho Popps' story

Some peeps shared that they didn't believe the story, while others laughed out loud at how Mpho Popps narrated it.

@bothwells said:

"Bro, they were already buying boma aftershave."

@alpha01fx commented:

"Yoh bro this was a good one to tell."

@NkanyeziMthemb8 wrote:

"So all this happened while they were just 11 years old."

@FitFeza said:

"This story is not make sure, 94/95 Kiernan was 6-7 yrs."

@mightym14 commented:

"You didn’t have cellphones in those days as you said but his mama called you."

@NkosinathiNhl wrote:

"Did he just say 94 or 95? AKA born 88? But the story is funny."

@COCOPUF29207818 added:

"They schooled together in 94/95, then Mpho left and went to another school. I'm guessing they reunited maybe 3 years later? That's my understanding."

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, February 17, a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, February 10, in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

