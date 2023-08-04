The River fans are gearing up for an explosive episode as fan favourite Lindiwe played by Sindi Dlathu shoots the Hlope family

A teaser of the upcoming episode shared on social media by entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald had the fans screaming

However, some fans think the episode was rewritten because the actors wanted to exit the show

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The River viewers are in for a treat this week. The show which has been lauded for switching things up despite being on the verge of being cancelled is giving Mzansi the content they signed up for.

Brenda Mhlongo, Bheki Mkhwane, Tina Dlathu, Vuyo Biyela, and Unathi Mkhize have exited 'The River'. Image: @sindi_dlathu, @tina_dlathu an @brendamhlongo

Source: Instagram

The Hlope family exits The River in upcoming episode

The viewers of the popular telenovela are counting down the hours until the new episode airs. If the short clips circulating on social media are to be believed, then the episode is going to be explosive.

A teaser of the show shared by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on his Twitter page shows that Lindiwe, portrayed by the beautiful and talented Sindi Dlathu will shoot and kill the Hlope family for lying to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The episode will also see Brenda Mhlongo, Bheki Mkhwane, Tina Dlathu, Vuyo Biyela, and Unathi Mkhize exiting the show. This comes days after Lunga Mofokeng, who played Andile Dikana also announced his exit from the show.

The River viewers react to dramatic mass actors' exit from the show

Social media is awash with mixed reactions from viewers of the show. Some can't wait for the new episode to drop, and others feel there is a reason why so many actors are leaving.

@ndizolish2 wrote:

"Nomafu shouting THUMBEZA , THUMBEZA and her wigs and annoying wardrobe I am weirdly going to miss her she did give life to her family shame and with crazy moments with Vero #TheRiver1Magic"

@wazzi_mo commented:

"I’m just sad that Dimpho Duchees D won’t get a wedding, arawise Madlabantu my president "

@lietta_jay02 added:

"Yea, they asked for it. I don't feel sorry for them

7de Laan announces Gqeberha meet and greet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 7de Laan stars are giving their fans one last roadshow before closing the curtain on the show. The popular SABC 2 soapie has been charting Twitter trends and making headlines following the announcement that the soapie is being cancelled after 23 years.

7de Laan viewers are doing whatever it takes to save the show from being canned. There's even a petition to stop the SABC 2 soapie from getting cancelled. Meanwhile, the show's stars are preparing for the worst. They have been going around the provinces bidding farewell to their devoured fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News