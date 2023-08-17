Fans are applauding actor Hungani Ndlovu after Skeem Saam hit the five million mark after he made his debut

The local drama is the second-most-watched soapie on the national broadcaster channel, SABC 1

Actor Hungani Ndlovu shared with Briefly News that he appreciates all that needed to happen to reach five million views for the show

Fans of local drama 'Skeem Saam' are praising Hungani Ndlovu for increasing the show's views after he joined the cast in July.

Source: Instagram

Actor Hungani Ndlovu is the talk of the town currently as news broke that Skeem Saam remains the second most-watched local drama in South Africa.

Fans applaud Hungani Ndlovu

After the news was broken on the streets of Twitter by social media influencer Jabulani Macdonald, fans and followers were truly happy for the show and for Hungani Ndlovu.

Jabulani shared the good news online by captioning the post:

"#SkeemSaam reached over 5 million viewers in the month of July and still remains the second most watched show on SABC 1."

Some fans thought that the amazing actor is the reason behind the increase of viewers for Skeem Saam:

@ReelieN wrote:

"Hungani was doing the most last month, congrats to them."

@MhlangaLindo wrote:

"I blame @HunganiNdlovu, the guy trended every day. He brought drama and South Africans were there for it."

@TeeamoMokhethi1 wrote:

"Thanks to @HunganiNdlovu for the dramahe delivered."

Speaking to Briefly News, Hungani Ndlovu said he feels the utmost gratitude towards everything that needed to happen for the show to reach the number of views it has reached.

"I am actually hearing about this for the very first time from you. The immediate feeling that I have is gratitude towards everything that needed to happen for this to be the case.

"It could’ve been attributed by anything for the show to get to those numbers and for people to choose one of those attributes to be my contribution to the show is a great pat on the back, a great thumbs-up, a great fist bump."

Stats for the second-most-watched local drama in Mzansi were revealed recently with the latest figures from Television Audience Measurement by the Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa. Skeem Saam is the second most-watched drama on SABC.

According to the BRCSA, for Skeem Saam to dethrone the number one most-watched local drama, they needed an additional 380 000 viewers to climb the ladder and be throned the number one drama on SABC 1, which wasn't reached.

Skeem Saam renewed for the 12th season

In the previous report, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam was renewed for the 12th season after becoming the second-most-watched drama on SABC 1.

The 12th season is where Hungani Ndlovu made his first appearance as the new Tbose Maputla on the show.

