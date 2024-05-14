American actor and TV host Nick Cannon, in partnership with MTV, has announced some great news for their African fans

The actor posted a reel on his Instagram page regarding them bringing Wild'n Out to Africa

Many fans and followers had mixed reactions to the announcement that the show will be coming to Africa

Nick Cannon announced they will bring 'Wild'n Out' to Africa. Image: Kevork Djansezian/Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

American actor, producer and TV host Nick Cannon has made headlines on social media regarding his show Wild'n Out.

Social media has been buzzing, and he became the talk of the town after he revealed how much he spends annually on his 12 kids. Recently, Nick Cannon announced that MTV Wild'n Out would be coming to Africa.

The father of 12 shared the announcement on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Africa, are you ready?! We bringing Wildnout to the Motherland!! I’m looking for the funniest and most talented people on the Continent! Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt , Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, Capetown and Johannesburg! What Country has the best comedians? We are about to find out! Tag them, comment and Repost! We casting now!!!"

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the same post on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"MTV together with Nick Cannon are bringing 'Wild'n Out' to Africa."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions about Wild'n Out coming to Africa

Many netizens shared their reactions to Nick Cannon coming to Africa with his show Wild'n Out. See some of the comments below:

@bchinyakata wrote:

"Birth control should be mandatory to those attending."

@ProudZuluWoman said:

"Umsangano. These American shows hardly work in Africa because they involve culture which is different, mese kubengathi siyaforce."

@Shazz_sm responded:

"He wants an African baby now."

thabiletoyart commented:

"When are you coming to South africa."

@Lebogang_ML mentioned:

"Hope they gonna come to SA my Lil brother loves this show."

@thabang4real2 replied:

"It's gonna be so wack, hope I'll be proven wrong."

@ApheleleJody responded:

"Nick Cannon will impregnate everyone there."

Nick Cannon opens up about wanting to have 13th child with Taylor Swift: "I'm all in"

Briefly News also reported on Nick wanting to have a 13th child with Taylor Swift. Nick Cannon expressed that he is still eager to have more children but with Taylor Swift. The controversial media personality shared his thoughts during an interview.

According to Page Six, Nick Cannon made these sentiments during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, 10 April.

