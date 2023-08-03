7de Laan stars are going around the country bidding farewell to their fans and followers following the reports of the show's cancellation

Viewers in the Eastern Cape have been informed that there will be a fun-filled meet and greet with some of their favourite stars from the show

Fans can look forward to seeing stars like Mimi Mahlasela who plays Aggie Ngwenya Meintjies, Kristen Raath who portrays Amorey Welman and Hildegardt Whites who plays Bonita Basson

7de Laan stars are giving their fans one last roadshow before closing the curtain on the show. The popular SABC 2 soapie has been charting Twitter trends and making headlines following the announcement that the soapie is being cancelled after 23 years.

‘7de Laan’ has announced that the show's actors will host a roadshow in the Eastern Cape. Image: @nobuhle1 and @kristenraath

Source: Instagram

7de Laan announces Eastern Cape meet and greet as actors bid farewell to fans

7de Laan viewers are doing whatever it takes to save the show from being canned. There's even a petition to stop the SABC 2 soapie from getting cancelled. Meanwhile, the show's stars are preparing for the worst. They have been going around the provinces bidding farewell to their devoured fans.

The show's official Instagram page recently had fans in the Eastern Cape jumping with joy after announcing that there will be a farewell weekend in the province. According to the post, fans can look forward to seeing stars like Mimi Mahlasela, Kristen Raath and Hildegardt Whites at the roadshow.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Join us for the farewell roadshow! Gqeberha (PE) is the place to be on the first weekend of September! Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with dance, singing, and cherished memories with your favourite actors!

"Mark your calendars for 1-2 September and catch us at these locations: ️1 Sept - Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Gqeberha (3pm-5pm) 2 Sept - Corkwood Square Mall in Uitenhage (10am-12pm) 2 Sept - Fountains Mall in Jeffreys Bay (3pm-5pm)"

SABC2 cancels 7de Laan after 24 seasons, fans devastated

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions recently revealed that the long-running soapie, 7de Laan, will not return for another season after its 24th season concludes.

The last episode is scheduled to air in December 2023, marking the end of a remarkable 23-year run.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News