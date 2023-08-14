Amapiano King Kabza De Small shared exciting news with his fans on Instagram - he's dropping a new single

The Scorpion King DJ features four amazing female vocalists on this project, which was timed to coincide with the celebration of Women's Month

Kabza announced the release date as 11 August and fans were camping out online waiting for the new tune to drop

Amapiano giant Kabza De Small recently dropped a special Women's Month song on 11 August. Image @kabelomotha

Amapiano giant Kabza De Small recently dropped a fire collab with four female stars in honour of Women's Month and fans are ampled!

Kabza says he has something special for fans

The Scorpion Kings member took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce to his fans that he had a special project which he was set to drop on Friday, 11 August 2023 for Women's Month.

The post reads:

"Something special for Women’s Month ❤️✨ Drops Friday ft @nokwazidlams, @mawhoo_, @mashudu_vocalist & @lee_artsa"

Kabza shared a picture of the song's cover.

Fans and industry friends receive the song positively

Fans and friends of the DJ were excited and happy about the new song. Most of the fans reviewed the track positively, stating that it is a killer song with great and powerful vocalists.

@_dailymelo said:

"Nokwazi & Mawhoo"

@nokwazidlams said:

"PAPTA MY PAPTA!"

@musakeys said:

"This vocal combi is deadly!!!!‍‍"

@parker_phakamisa said:

"Siyabonga baba Motha! I guess this won't be special for women only but for also us gents❤️"

