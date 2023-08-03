Shimza teased new music after he shared a snippet from his studio session with Cassper Nyovest

The DJ had fans believing that they were working on something special together, as his post was quite convincing

Currently, Shimza is also promoting his upcoming party, Shimza and Friends and the who's who in entertainment will be attending

Fans might just get treated to some new music from rap star Cassper Nyovest with talented DJ Shimza soon.

Shimza is counting down the days till his highly anticipated Shimza and Friends event in Durban. Image: @shimza.dj

Fans can expect new music from Shimza and Cassper Nyovest

On his Twitter account @Shimza01, the DJ posted a video of Cassper Nyovest vibing to their unreleased song, possibly in its early stages of production.

It's sporadic that musicians and producers would tease new music for fun, so fans can expect something hot and new from the two artists.

Netizens weigh in on Shimza's video, share what they think of the song

@Lawd_Makapane said:

"A jam."

@THABANG_MACELO said:

"He Got One."

@dante_lway said:

"That verse is dope af, the hook is clearly for TikTok, yeah nah, but it’ll work though."

@SharonMo15 said:

"My God, Cassper."

@TshepoCM1 said:

"Cassper literally goes ham with that Setswana vibe."

@iamDinoh said:

"Wow wow can't wait. Thank you, Shimza."

@chieface2008 said:

"It's a nice song so far from his new upcoming album."

Shimza gears up for his big event, Shimza and Friends in Durban

On 3 July, Shimza announced the return of his Shimza and Friends show, saying the 2022 version was a huge success.

"Durban, last year was fire!!! We back!!! 9 September let’s gooo!!!!"

Shimza announced the full lineup, and it includes some big names in entertainment, including Zakes Bantwini, K.O, Naak Musiq, Culoe De Song and many others.

