Nasty C Teases Possible Name for His Baby With Long-Term Girlfriend Sammie Heavens, Fans Hyped: “Dear Oliver”
by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Rapper Nasty C may have teased the name of his unborn baby after he shared the song title of his upcoming single
  • He and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens are expecting their first child together
  • Fans are convinced that Oliver is the name of his baby, as he shared an emoji of a family in the snippet

Nasty C had fans excited after he shared the name of his upcoming single and seemingly teased the name of his unborn baby.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have been quite open with their pregnancy, from sharing sonograms to baby names. Image: @nasty_csa
Nasty C teases upcoming single, and possible baby name with Dear Oliver

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C shared the name of his next single, Dear Oliver.

Fans were convinced that it was also a love letter to his unborn baby as he added the family emoji in his post.

Fans weigh in on Nasty C's post, congratulate the rapper in his next chapter

kxng_zubz.rsa said:

"Zuluman with some baby...named Oliver."

njabulombambo_12 said:

"Oliver about to have an album dedicated to him/her."

okjackkkkk said:

"Bro I thought you leaking something for us I tapped the screen thinking I'm getting a taste, but fede congratulations Zulu man."

sheikhmaurizio said:

"I saw you transition from Ivy's Son in my early teens to Oliver's Dad in my twenties. I feel like you raised me."

sihleraps_sa said:

"As a country we are so proud of you."

ashley.yoyo.92 said:

"Let him leave that legacy for Oliver."

shxdyblack_sa said:

"I'm an uncle already!"

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens announce their pregnancy, share pics of the sonogram

Nasty C and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens, are expecting their first baby together.

The rapper shared an ultrasound image and posted a photo of Sammie caressing her baby bump.

The Durban-born rapper announced the baby news while on performing at the Fire In The Booth show.

Mid-performance, Nasty said:

"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done, we back on tour getting f****d up."

Netizens show love to Nasty C and his bae, question how they managed to stay for so long

Briefly News previously reported that netizens showed Nasty C and his girlfriend love after sharing throwback pictures of them.

"How do people manage to stay with one person for all those years," one fan gushed.

