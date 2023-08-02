Nasty C Teases Possible Name for His Baby With Long-Term Girlfriend Sammie Heavens, Fans Hyped: “Dear Oliver”
- Rapper Nasty C may have teased the name of his unborn baby after he shared the song title of his upcoming single
- He and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens are expecting their first child together
- Fans are convinced that Oliver is the name of his baby, as he shared an emoji of a family in the snippet
Nasty C had fans excited after he shared the name of his upcoming single and seemingly teased the name of his unborn baby.
Nasty C teases upcoming single, and possible baby name with Dear Oliver
Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C shared the name of his next single, Dear Oliver.
Fans were convinced that it was also a love letter to his unborn baby as he added the family emoji in his post.
Fans weigh in on Nasty C's post, congratulate the rapper in his next chapter
kxng_zubz.rsa said:
"Zuluman with some baby...named Oliver."
njabulombambo_12 said:
"Oliver about to have an album dedicated to him/her."
okjackkkkk said:
"Bro I thought you leaking something for us I tapped the screen thinking I'm getting a taste, but fede congratulations Zulu man."
sheikhmaurizio said:
"I saw you transition from Ivy's Son in my early teens to Oliver's Dad in my twenties. I feel like you raised me."
sihleraps_sa said:
"As a country we are so proud of you."
ashley.yoyo.92 said:
"Let him leave that legacy for Oliver."
shxdyblack_sa said:
"I'm an uncle already!"
Nasty C and Sammie Heavens announce their pregnancy, share pics of the sonogram
Nasty C and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens, are expecting their first baby together.
The rapper shared an ultrasound image and posted a photo of Sammie caressing her baby bump.
The Durban-born rapper announced the baby news while on performing at the Fire In The Booth show.
Mid-performance, Nasty said:
"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done, we back on tour getting f****d up."
Netizens show love to Nasty C and his bae, question how they managed to stay for so long
Briefly News previously reported that netizens showed Nasty C and his girlfriend love after sharing throwback pictures of them.
"How do people manage to stay with one person for all those years," one fan gushed.
