Rapper Nasty C may have teased the name of his unborn baby after he shared the song title of his upcoming single

He and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens are expecting their first child together

Fans are convinced that Oliver is the name of his baby, as he shared an emoji of a family in the snippet

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nasty C had fans excited after he shared the name of his upcoming single and seemingly teased the name of his unborn baby.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have been quite open with their pregnancy, from sharing sonograms to baby names. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C teases upcoming single, and possible baby name with Dear Oliver

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C shared the name of his next single, Dear Oliver.

Fans were convinced that it was also a love letter to his unborn baby as he added the family emoji in his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans weigh in on Nasty C's post, congratulate the rapper in his next chapter

kxng_zubz.rsa said:

"Zuluman with some baby...named Oliver."

njabulombambo_12 said:

"Oliver about to have an album dedicated to him/her."

okjackkkkk said:

"Bro I thought you leaking something for us I tapped the screen thinking I'm getting a taste, but fede congratulations Zulu man."

sheikhmaurizio said:

"I saw you transition from Ivy's Son in my early teens to Oliver's Dad in my twenties. I feel like you raised me."

sihleraps_sa said:

"As a country we are so proud of you."

ashley.yoyo.92 said:

"Let him leave that legacy for Oliver."

shxdyblack_sa said:

"I'm an uncle already!"

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens announce their pregnancy, share pics of the sonogram

Nasty C and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens, are expecting their first baby together.

The rapper shared an ultrasound image and posted a photo of Sammie caressing her baby bump.

The Durban-born rapper announced the baby news while on performing at the Fire In The Booth show.

Mid-performance, Nasty said:

"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done, we back on tour getting f****d up."

Netizens show love to Nasty C and his bae, question how they managed to stay for so long

Briefly News previously reported that netizens showed Nasty C and his girlfriend love after sharing throwback pictures of them.

"How do people manage to stay with one person for all those years," one fan gushed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News