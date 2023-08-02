Nasty C has created enough hype for his upcoming album that left fans waiting impatiently for it

In one of the songs Crazy Crazy , he mentioned that two-time Grammy winner Gregory Porter inspired it

The rapper has been hard at work promoting his music, making fans eager for his upcoming project

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nasty C recently spoke candidly about one of his songs Crazy Crazy, citing Grammy winner Gregory Porter as one of the people who inspired him.

Nasty C noted that Gregory Porter was one of the people who inspired him for one of his songs. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Crazy Crazy a product of Nasty C's obsession with Gregory Porter's Real Good Hands

On his Instagram account, Nasty C stated how Gregory Porter inspired his song Crazy Crazy.

He shared an image of the musician, and on the picture, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The beginning of verse 2 on Crazy Crazy was inspired by the legendary Gregory Porter's Real Good Hands."

The rapper then shared the line he referenced in his song:

"'Mama, don't you worry about your daughter because you're leaving her in real good hands. I'm a real good man'.”

Fans are waiting impatiently for Nasty C's album, impressed by his roll out

The suspense is killing most of the rapper's fans, as some are anticipating a masterpiece.

ashley.yoyo.92 said:

"Praying for the album to top the charts."

sbusiso_mjmakhanya said:

"I see international awards coming your way."

agumemark said:

"Loved it, I can’t wait to have you in Uganda soon this August brother."

miiiiaaaaa_in_koreaaaa said:

"Oh David David you doing too much not giving these people, no breaks."

son_jay66 said:

"Bro at least give us the art and tracklist."

Nasty C seemingly teases the name of his unborn baby with bae Sammie Heavens

Nasty C may have teased the name of his unborn baby with his high school sweetheart, Sammie Heavens. This was after he shared the song title of his upcoming single Dear Oliver.

The couple is expecting their first child together, and after his Instagram post, fans are convinced that Oliver is the name of his baby. When he added the family emoji, it was a big giveaway.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to go on a tour, fans are amped up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest announced that he and Nasty C are teaming up for a tour.

Their joint tour is called The African Throne tour, and it is expected to cover various countries, including South Africa, Nigeria and the UAE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News