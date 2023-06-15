South African rapper Nasty C and girlfriend Sammie have been together since high school, impressing fans with their long-term relationship

Fans admired Nasty C and Sammie's enduring love story, questioning how they managed to stay together for so many years

Finding a life partner in high school was seen as lucky, and Nasty C and Sammie's journey highlighted the importance of loyalty in relationships

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nasty C and his girlfriend Sammie Heavens have left Mzansi impressed with their long-standing relationship. Images: @sammieheavens @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

South African rap phenom Nasty C had Mzansi swooning when a fan posted two pics of the rapper with his long-time girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

Fans were impressed by Nasty C and Sammie's relationship

According to ZAlebs, the two met in high school where Sammie, whose real name is Ntombizodwa Sibanyoni, was a grade behind Nasty C.

@_ShaunKeyz shared snaps of the couple, one being a high school picture and the other being a recent photo, in a tweet captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"High School. Recently"

Mzansi commented on the couple's longevity

Mzansi was impressed by the lovebirds' longevity:

@on_cheery said:

"How do people manage to stay with one person for all those years"

@kaMaDlokovu5 said:

"The first pic is not Sam... But yes they dated since high school and Sam at some point wake washawa kubo because of Nasty. They come a long way shame "

@Peter_luyolo said:

"I think Nasty C should be Minister of Mjolo so the relationship would actually last in this country."

@SubiyaCryolite said:

"People who find life partners in high school are the luckiest. Screw playing the field, youthful love is the best"

@OwaswaLee said:

"Love your partner when you don’t have anything and stay loyal to them when you get everything."

Nasty C: ‘Hell Naw’ rapper leaves fans wondering with cryptic pic in an old apartment, Mzansi speculates

Briefly News also reported on Nasty leaving fans wondering after posting a cryptic message on Twitter.

South African rap icon Nasty C had fans confused when he posted a cryptic picture on his Twitter account.

In the uncaptioned picture, Nasty can be seen standing in the middle of an old apartment in what seems to be the kitchen, holding a plate of food with a fork in his mouth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News