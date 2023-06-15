Nasty C and High School Sweetheart Bae Sammie Heavens Leave Mzansi Impressed: “They Came a Long Way”
- South African rapper Nasty C and girlfriend Sammie have been together since high school, impressing fans with their long-term relationship
- Fans admired Nasty C and Sammie's enduring love story, questioning how they managed to stay together for so many years
- Finding a life partner in high school was seen as lucky, and Nasty C and Sammie's journey highlighted the importance of loyalty in relationships
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
South African rap phenom Nasty C had Mzansi swooning when a fan posted two pics of the rapper with his long-time girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.
Fans were impressed by Nasty C and Sammie's relationship
According to ZAlebs, the two met in high school where Sammie, whose real name is Ntombizodwa Sibanyoni, was a grade behind Nasty C.
@_ShaunKeyz shared snaps of the couple, one being a high school picture and the other being a recent photo, in a tweet captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"High School. Recently"
Mzansi commented on the couple's longevity
Mzansi was impressed by the lovebirds' longevity:
@on_cheery said:
"How do people manage to stay with one person for all those years"
@kaMaDlokovu5 said:
"The first pic is not Sam... But yes they dated since high school and Sam at some point wake washawa kubo because of Nasty. They come a long way shame "
@Peter_luyolo said:
"I think Nasty C should be Minister of Mjolo so the relationship would actually last in this country."
@SubiyaCryolite said:
"People who find life partners in high school are the luckiest. Screw playing the field, youthful love is the best"
@OwaswaLee said:
"Love your partner when you don’t have anything and stay loyal to them when you get everything."
Nasty C: ‘Hell Naw’ rapper leaves fans wondering with cryptic pic in an old apartment, Mzansi speculates
Woman shares beautiful photos of her small living space for her family, prompting Mzansi to seek tips
Briefly News also reported on Nasty leaving fans wondering after posting a cryptic message on Twitter.
South African rap icon Nasty C had fans confused when he posted a cryptic picture on his Twitter account.
In the uncaptioned picture, Nasty can be seen standing in the middle of an old apartment in what seems to be the kitchen, holding a plate of food with a fork in his mouth.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News