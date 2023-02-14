Valentine's Day is going to be memorable for this brave student at a Curro school who showed her boyfriend how much she loves him

The girl asked her boyfriend to be her Valentine in a dramatic spectacle on school grounds and got over 500 000 views on TikTok

Online users were charmed by their romantic display using Drake as inspiration, and many were impressed by the girl's creativity

A viral video on TikTok showed people how the young date. The video filmed at Curro shows how a young couple had a romantic day.

A South African school girl child asked her boyfriend to be her Valentine. Image: TikTok/aryagafoor

Source: UGC

Online users reacted to seeing the young interracial couple come together. People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the adorable lovebirds.

TikTok of girl asking boyfriend to be her Valentine's at Curro goes viral

One Indian girl got a creative Valentine's surprise for her black boyfriend and filmed it for TikTok. The interracial pairing went viral on TikTok as many found their interaction adorable.

In the video, the lady made a Drake-themed poster where she referenced the rapper's albums, including Nothing Was the Same from 2013, Certified Lover Boy, dropped in 2021 and Take Care, released in 2011. She also referenced Drake's Nonstop. Watch the full video below:

TiK ToK users react to high schooler's romance

Mznasi love to see young people in love. People could not stop raving about how creative the young lady was. Many commented with compliments about the romantic gesture.

katli commented:

"Now to gather the strength and do it too."

user13527460476031654356 commented:

"Now I can't settle for less."

Slyk commented:

"Nco man lwazi winning."

YouTube.goon commented:

"Bro looks like babydazi."

nqobilesibiya58 commented:

"No but what was I doing in high school?!"

zamo commented:

"Setting the standard. Certified lover girl."

mspummie commented:

"Yhooo abantwana bethu baya jola.[Our kids are dating.]"

user2896476777690 commented:

"Girlies please do this for a guy you know likes you back."

Gisa commented:

"Look at Lwazi man…. So inspiration.

kelcie commented:

"If she wanted to, she would."

thando <3 commented:

"Love this!"

Siraaj Connelly commented:

"The fact that it involved drake makes it an elite proposal because drake is the g.o.a.t you did amazing."

