A video showing a student asking another student to be his date, in the cutest of ways, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to @Thandubuhle_

Peeps from all over Mzansi are praising the young student who put the thought and effort into asking his peer out on a date

The young man offered her milkshake, regardless of her response, and that won over tons of peeps on social media

A viral video of a learner 'promposing' has impressed many locals. The 30-second clip was shared on Twitter by @Thandubuhle_ who gained over 67 900 views. The video starts with a student blindfolding her peer.

The camera angle moves over to a male student who is holding a sign that made reference to Drake's 2015 album 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'. The sign reads:

"If you're reading this be my date."

In comes another student with a tray. The tray has two signs which read "Yes" and "No", each sign has a milkshake placed on top of it. The previously blindfolded learner picks the "Yes" milkshake and the two students share a warm embrace as their fellow learners cheer them on.

It is unclear when or where this video was taken but it sure will put a smile on your face!

Below are some of the responses left compiled by Briefly News:

@konolicious1 said:

"Ma 2000 a romantic heh lol."

@Ndumie_SA wrote:

"If I was his mother I'd be so proud of his NO option that doesn't come with hate or 'ill treatment'. It's giving me consent!!!"

@Refilwe_ZA responded with:

"Kids nowadays are way ahead of their time really. Shocks me every time. It was a cute prom proposal though."

@Diaryofazulugal tweeted:

"Ma2000 are a mood."

@Muzicthedon shared:

"Man, these boys are miles ahead... We were never this smooth at that age."

@MaphumuloStella added:

"Seems like I went to the wrong school."

"Today marks 3 years that we've been doing this relationship thing. I'm not good with words, happy anniversary to us."

"Today marks 3 years that we've been doing this relationship thing. I'm not good with words, happy anniversary to us."

Source: Briefly.co.za