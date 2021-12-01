Social media users can't get enough of the heartwarming post shared by @thabisoo_m as he and his partner celebrate three years together

@thabisoo_m dedicated a few loving words with his partner in the caption of the Twitter post

A few snaps of the couple completed the post as Mzansi joined in on their celebration in the comments section

A touching post by @thabisoo_m has pulled on the heartstrings of Mzansi as he, along with his partner, celebrate three years together. The adorable couple looks happy beyond belief as they pose in their pictures.

@thabisoo_m shared a few earnest words on his Twitter post with a few throwback pictures of his partner and himself. His beautiful post dedicated to the man of his life read:

"Today marks 3 years that we've been doing this relationship thing. I'm not good with words, happy anniversary to us."

This cute couple is celebrating their third year together and Mzansi is here for it.

The feeling of love in the air was enough to attract Saffas to the post with messages of support towards the two lovebirds. Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the comments left below:

@Official_MJ86 said:

"Grow in love and let it never stop."

@ThaboT_style shared:

"3 years is no joke!!! Happy anniversary to you guys."

@prettymayonaise wrote:

"Happy anniversary my faves."

@ForchLesa responded with:

"Happy anniversary to you guys babe. Here's to many more."

@johnn_tawanda tweeted:

"Congratulations to you both."

@lungaNoyaba added:

"Happy anniversary to y'all. More love and light."

