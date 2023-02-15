A funny video of a woman with gapped teeth went viral on TikTok, and she gained some followers too

One of her followers asked her to pronounce Bluetooth, and she replied with a video saying the word

The clip was viewed by more than 14.5 million people, and many said they repeatedly played the funny TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman with gapped teeth went viral on TikTok for the way she says Bluetooth. Image: @iamthereal_debbiee

Source: TikTok

One woman @iamthereal_debbiee was a good sport and entertained her followers with the unique way she pronounces words. Her TikTok followers wanted to hear how she says speaks, and she obliged them.

TikTok woman post viral Bluetooth video

The stunning lady posted a series of videos saying different words but her Bluetooth clip was seen by millions of people across the world. People bantered in the comments about her lips, and some suggested more words she could do recordings on.

Watch the viral video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens' reactions to the gapped teeth woman in the viral video

TikTokkers said they were dead with laughter and that the social media app will be the main reason they end up in hell. The clip got over 600k likes and thousands of comments.

@shelongraham said:

"This app will make me go to hell."

@kaddusamuel3 stated:

"I don't know when this year is coming to the end."

@urfavlightskin_mariam14 mentioned:

"I was chewing lays and I choked."

@deanybaby2020 commented:

"Also thesaurus, therapy, thoughtful and throughout, please."

@abrahamprovencal asked:

"Some people will not see heaven, how can you come up with this idea?"

@theeflamingo said:

"There's definitely no 'F' in Bluetooth."

@tsepiso82 shared:

"I’m like you, I have a wider gap but I have no problem with pronouncing Bluetooth or anything else."

@user133598655668jimin stated:

"Please pronounce birth certificate."

Little baby imitates toothless 85-year-old grandma, TikTok gets 15.8M views for chewing food with lips

In another story, Briefly News reported that a funny TikTok video showed a baby imitating her grandmother's way of chewing food.

The woman, who is 85 years old, has no teeth in her mouth, so she uses her lips and gums to chew her food funnily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News