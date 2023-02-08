One grandmother who has no teeth and has to use her lips to chew her food went viral in a TikTok video

She was, however, surprised when her granddaughter started to imitate the way she eats, moving her lips funnily

The funny moment was captured in a viral video which now has more than 3.3 million likes on TikTok

A funny TikTok video has shown a baby imitating her grandmother's way of chewing food.

The woman, who is 85 years old, has no teeth in her mouth, so she uses her lips and gums to chew her food funnily.

The child chewed her food like her grandmother. Photo credit: TikTok/@bossanova888.

Interestingly, the baby has been watching her grandmother and imitating how the woman moves her mouth while eating.

Video of a child imitating her grandmother

On a particular day, when the woman was eating, the girl started to chew like her using only her lips.

Of course, the older woman did not like it and promptly reprimanded the child by telling her to quit what she was doing.

TikTok users are having a good laugh in the video's comment section posted by @bossanova888.

Watch the video below:

@cutiepie said:

"Genes are strong."

@Kennedy reacted:

"Why do all the grandmas have the same “you quit that”.

@exbuckeye58 reacted:

"Precious! My son would imitate my dad clacking his dentures!"

@procrastinative said:

"My son did this to his grandpa by copying his sneezing."

@MsNisha4U reacted:

"She in fact won’t “quit that” and will do it again."

@Dorothy said:

"My grandpa is mostly blind and my bro helps him with the stairs, while my sister faked being blind to see what it was like being him."

@Ryleigh Rhodes525 said:

"Anyone else thinking the laugh came from the baby."

Video of children walking like their grandfather

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, previously reported that twin kids imitated how their grandfather walked.

The old man walks in a bent position because of his old age.

His twin grandchildren, who have watched him over time, started walking like him in a viral video.

