Motherhood is wild. One mother showed how she cooked, cleaned, did the laundry and looked after the baby, dancing as if it was nothing and had fellow moms screaming!

Moms hyped a woman who showed how moms do it all while keeping a tiny human alive. Image: TikTok / @doyouknowkg

Source: TikTok

Times have changed and women not only make babies but still carry most of that responsibility on top of everything else modern times have thrust upon them.

TikTok user, @doyouknowkg, shared a video of herself multitasking while watching her little one. Sis threw in some spicy moves and turned chores into a party!

Take a look:

Fellow moms bow in the woman's greatness

This is a mother's life, no matter who wants to deny it. Women are strong, but mothers are on a whole other level. The video had many moms backing her up, showing respect for the struggle of multitasking.

See some of the comments:

@Saviour Nekati787 said:

“Cooking, washing and watching the baby too, that’s awesome.”

@Amarezzy said:

“Ahh this is so cute!! Yesss mama teach him young.”

@Glowpop Bath Co. said:

“This baba just down there like, yessss mammmmaaaa!! ”

@Lunar said:

“That’s solid focus on both parties.”

@Jessica Pelser said:

“D*mn.Washing, food, baby and TikTok! Well done.”

