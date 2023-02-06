A young university student has South African peeps wondering what her secret is after posting cute snaps of her bae cooking online

In her post, the hun shared that she was studying while her partner was treating her to a lovely meal

Many social media users asked the woman what her prayer was to get such a happy relationship

One young woman had peeps envious and wondering what her secret was after posting snaps of her man kindly cooking for her.

The lady explained that she and her bae had a chilled Sunday, as she studied and her partner treated her to a home-cooked meal.

@MsibiGugumsibi8 shared two photos on Twitter, one as she studied in front of a laptop, and another with her partner preparing their Sunday lunch.

The young hun captioned her post:

“Sundays are for lovers. Mama is studying and baba is cooking for imama lakhe. I prayed for such moments. Soulful music, good food, and love all around.”

Here is the tweet:

Social media users wanted to know how she prayed for such a caring bae

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

@Zindzi_Sand also wants loving moments like the one @MsibiGugumsibi8 shared:

“Praying for such moments.”

@la_prech asked:

“What did you say in your prayer, Gogo?”

@UnathiHenama loved the atmosphere:

“Baba doing the culinary magic, mama doing economics. The parents. Beautiful.”

@Lajoyzie remarked:

“I'm so happy for you. God, when are you answering me?”

@Cricia_M reacted:

“Fam. This is one of the purest forms of love that ever existed. This is beautiful. You guys have resurrected my hope in love once more.”

